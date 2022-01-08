Injured Josh Hazlewood to remain in Sydney for further rehab ahead of NZ series

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood will remain in Sydney for the next three weeks for further rehabilitation ahead of the white-ball series against New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

Injured Hazlewood will miss the final Ashes Test in Hobart. New Zealand and Sri Lanka are slated to tour Australia in January and February.

Hazlewood will remain in Sydney to gear up for the limited-overs leg.

"Josh Hazlewood, the NSP, Sports Science and Sports Medicine Team have agreed he will remain in Sydney for the next three weeks," Cricket Australia said in a tweet.

"The upcoming Dettol white ball series will form part of his preparations for the Test and white-ball tour of Pakistan from early March!" it added.

Meanwhile, in the second innings, Australia scored 265/6 before declaring on Day 4 of the fourth Test on Saturday.

England openers safely battled through to stumps to set up a thrilling final day on Sunday. The visitors ended Day 4 at 30/0, still needing 358 runs to win the fourth Test.

