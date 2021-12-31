Injured Rohit Sharma misses out, KL Rahul to lead India in South Africa ODIs; R Ashwin returns after 4 years

KL Rahul has been named captain of India's ODI team for the three-match series against South Africa starting next month with Rohit Sharma failing to recover from the hamstring injury that ruled him out of SA Tests. The BCCI on Friday capped off the year by announcing India's 18-member squad for the three matches to be played on January 19, 21 and 23.

"I must inform you all that Rohit Sharma is not fit. It means that he will not be going for ODIs. He is working on his fitness and the most important thing from the selectors' perspective is that we absolutely did not want to take a chance with Rohit Sharma. This is an important series and since he wasn't 100 percent all five selectors felt it was better not to take this chance," Chetan Sharma, chairman of the BCCI selection committee said.

In a first, Jasprit Bumrah was named the vice-captain of the team, while veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who earlier returned to India's T20I squad, made his comeback to the 50-over format for the first time in four years. Ashwin's last ODI dates back to June of 2017 against West Indies.

A couple of promising youngsters earned their maiden ODI call-ups. Reaping the rewards of a sensational IPL for Chennai Super Kings - where he won the Orange Cap scoring 635 runs - and an equally phenomenal run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he emerged as the tournament's highest run-scorer with 603 runs from five matches, including four centuries, Gaikwad has entered the Indian ODI fold. The 24-year-old batter had received his India cap earlier this year in July, playing two T20Is against Sri Lanka. Iyer too was in red-hit hot form in VHT, scoring 379 runs and grabbing nine wickets from six matches.

Left-handed batter Shikhar Dhawan has retained his place in India's ODI squad after leading the team in Sri Lanka and is likely to be Rahul's opening partner, while the Pandya brothers - Hardik and Krunal continue to remain absent. The duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel, who missed the SA Tests due to respective injuries, will continue to sit out as both are yet to recover entirely.

The South Africa ODIs will also offer an opportunity for Bhuvneshwar Kumar to try and capture back the form and swing that made him a threat in the absence of Mohammed Shami, who Sharma announced has been provided rest. It was also announced during the virtual presser that six players in Ravi Bishnoi, Rishi Dhawan, Shahrukh Khan, Harshal Patel and Avesh Khan were discussed and although they did not make the cut, the likelihood of that happening is strong.

India squad for SA ODIs: KL Rahul (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah (Vice-captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON