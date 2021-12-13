Injury scare for Rohit Sharma as he gets hit on hand while training, Priyank Panchal called in as cover ahead of SA tour

India's newly-appointed Test vice-captain Rohit Sharma remains a doubtful starter for the three Test series against South Africa starting December 26 after reports emerged of him copping a blow to his hand. As per a report in PTI, Rohit, who along with other India teammates, was training at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, got hit on his hand while practicing in the nets, and the BCCI has asked India A batter Priyank Panchal to be ready as stand-by.

"India's newly-appointed Test vice-captain Rohit Sharma has suffered a blow on his hand during a net session in Mumbai and the BCCI has summoned India A captain Priyank Panchal as cover for him ahead of the tour of South Africa this month," the news agency reported.

Although no official word is out yet about the injury, its nature or extent, it is reported that the blow Rohit took was on one of his finger. The injury was reportedly sustained while the star batter was taking throwdowns from India's throwdown expert Raghavendra.

"There are some issues with his hand but the medical team is trying to sort it out," a source close to Rohit told PTI. "Panchal has been asked to report at the Mumbai team hotel tonight. He is there as a cover for Rohit. Also because he recently played in South Africa and scored runs, he was asked to join."

Panchal, 31, has been an India A veteran and even though he was named in India's jumbo squad for the tour of England - is likely to be Rohit's replacement if the worst is to happen. Panchal, a right-handed batter from Gujarat, has played 100 First-Class matches scoring 7011 runs at at an average of 45.52 and 24 centuries, including a best of 314 not out.

Rohit's absence isn't the only major concern in the upcoming India vs South Africa series. ESPNCricinfo has reported that the home team could be without Quinton de Kock, whose wife is due to give birth to the couple's child, which may force the former SA captain to miss the second and third Tests.