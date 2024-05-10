Dubai [UAE], : Season 3 of the International League T20 will begin on January 11 next year. The 34-match tournament will run for a month with the final to be played on February 9. International League T20 season 3 to be held in Jan-Feb 2025

The Season 3 window announcement comes at the back of Season 2 which concluded with the MI Emirates lifting the DP World ILT20 trophy in front of a capacity crowd at the Dubai International Stadium in the final played on February 17, 2024.

The broadcast numbers for Season 2 received a major boost with a total of 348 million unique viewers from around the world via the tournament broadcast right holders Zee Network's linear and online platforms and their broadcast syndication partners in different territories, an ILT20 release said.

Season 2 also saw a major increase in crowds across the three tournament venues Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah. There was an increase in crowd numbers across the three venues, with a cumulative increase of nearly 300 per cent in comparison to Season 1.

Season 3 will once again provide the spectators at the three stadiums and fans from around the world with enthralling cricket action with a line-up of world-class T20 talent and exciting entertainment offerings for fans from all age groups, the release said.

"We are delighted to confirm the window for DP World International League T20 Season 3. The window has been finalised after discussions with our stakeholders. We have begun our preparations for Season 3 with the aim of making the league even bigger and better," ILT20 CEO David White said, according to the release.

"Season 2 was a massive success in terms of all relevant metrics' and helped further strengthen the league's reputation, making it one of the most sought-after T20 leagues for players, fans and broadcasters from around the world. Having considered all aspects, the January-February window for Season 3 has turned out to be the most suitable," he added.

White said ILT20 is also proving to be a successful platform for the development of the UAE players as seen in their recent outstanding performance in the ACC Premier Cup in Oman which helped them qualify for the prestigious Asia Cup for the first time in eight years.

Most of the players who excelled in Oman had gained invaluable experience and exposure in Season 2, the ILT20 CEO stated.

"The cricket fans in the UAE and those who travel to our wonderful destinations Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah from across the globe will have a lot to look forward to in Season 3. We have a series of exciting announcements lined-up as our six world-class franchises and their coaching staff put their heads together for retention of players while eyeing new local and international talent for Season 3 signings," White said.

