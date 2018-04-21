IPL 2018: Kings XI Punjab win toss elect to bowl vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Under a blazing sun and in very humid conditions, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) won the toss and elected to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 18th match of the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Eden Gardens here on Saturday. (Live Updates) (Scorecard)

KKR have retained the team that won so convincingly against Delhi Daredevils on Monday. KXIP have replaced the often profligate Mohit Sharma with Ankit Rajput.

“The wicket here will stay true and you are never out of the game,” said R Ashwin after the toss. And his statemate Dinesh Karthik, who leads KKR, said they would have done the same had they won the toss.

Till someone else takes over, this game will be about what Chris Gayle does or does not. And how he matches up against Andre Russell and Sunil Narine who has got him a few times in the IPL. Gayle has been in red-hot form form scoring 104 in 63 balls with a solitary four and 11 sixes against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday. That was after a 33-ball 63 which had seven fours and four sixes against Chennai Super Kings.

Speaking at a function on Friday, Kings XI Punjab’s director of cricket operations Vidender Sehwag said the Rs 2 crore investment on Gayle has already been recovered and whatever he does now would be a bonus. In his typical manner, Sehwag also explained getting Gayle was also a marketing ploy. How right he was could be gauged in the way the fast-filling Eden roared when Gayle sauntered out, the bat dangling like a sword in a scabbard.