IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Upcoming Match Schedule, Timings, Venues and full list of matches
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Upcoming Match Schedule - Find a list of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Upcoming Match Schedule in IPL 2018 Season with full list of matches, Venues details, players information, Match Timings etc.cricket Updated: Apr 25, 2018 13:16 IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore have always boasted of the top-names from world cricket and will be led by Indian team captain Virat Kohli in IPL 2018. They are one of the five teams to have played all 10 seasons of but are yet to get their hands on the title. They finished runners-up in 2009, 2011 and 2016. Their decision not to retain big-hitter Chris Gayle may have come as a surprise to many with RCB opting to retain Sarfaraz Khan and AB de Villiers alongside Kohli. Keeping up their tradition on big-name signings they have roped in Brendon McCullum and Quinton de Kock. Umesh Yadav, Chris Woakes and Yuzvendra Chahal are expected to lead their bowling charge. (FULL SCHEDULE | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE)
IPL 2018 Fixtures:
Sunday, April 8
Opponent: Kolkata Knight Riders
Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Friday, April 13
Opponent: Kings XI Punjab
Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)
Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Sunday, April 15
Opponent: Rajasthan Royals
Time: 4:00pm (10:30 GMT)
Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Tuesday, April 17
Opponent: Mumbai Indians
Time: 4:00pm (10:30 GMT)
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Saturday, April 21
Opponent: Delhi Daredevils
Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)
Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Wednesday, April 25
Opponent: Chennai Super Kings
Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)
Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Sunday, April 29
Opponent: Kolkata Knight Riders
Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)
Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Tuesday, May 1
Opponent: Mumbai Indians
Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)
Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Saturday, May 5
Opponent: Chennai Super Kings
Time: 4:00pm (10:30 GMT)
Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
Monday, May 7
Opponent: Sunrisers Hyderabad
Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad
Saturday, May 12
Opponent: Delhi Daredevils
Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)
Venue: Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
Monday, May 14
Opponent: Kings X Punjab
Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)
Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
Thursday, May 17
Opponent: Sunrisers Hyderabad
Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)
Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Saturday, May 19
Opponent: Rajasthan Royals
Time: 4:00pm (10:30 GMT)
Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur