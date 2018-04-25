IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Upcoming Match Schedule, Timings, Venues and full list of matches

Royal Challengers Bangalore have always boasted of the top-names from world cricket and will be led by Indian team captain Virat Kohli in IPL 2018. They are one of the five teams to have played all 10 seasons of but are yet to get their hands on the title. They finished runners-up in 2009, 2011 and 2016. Their decision not to retain big-hitter Chris Gayle may have come as a surprise to many with RCB opting to retain Sarfaraz Khan and AB de Villiers alongside Kohli. Keeping up their tradition on big-name signings they have roped in Brendon McCullum and Quinton de Kock. Umesh Yadav, Chris Woakes and Yuzvendra Chahal are expected to lead their bowling charge. (FULL SCHEDULE | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE)

IPL 2018 Fixtures:

Sunday, April 8

Opponent: Kolkata Knight Riders

Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Friday, April 13

Opponent: Kings XI Punjab

Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Sunday, April 15

Opponent: Rajasthan Royals

Time: 4:00pm (10:30 GMT)

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Tuesday, April 17

Opponent: Mumbai Indians

Time: 4:00pm (10:30 GMT)

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Saturday, April 21

Opponent: Delhi Daredevils

Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Wednesday, April 25

Opponent: Chennai Super Kings

Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Sunday, April 29

Opponent: Kolkata Knight Riders

Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Tuesday, May 1

Opponent: Mumbai Indians

Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Saturday, May 5

Opponent: Chennai Super Kings

Time: 4:00pm (10:30 GMT)

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Monday, May 7

Opponent: Sunrisers Hyderabad

Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad

Saturday, May 12

Opponent: Delhi Daredevils

Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)

Venue: Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

Monday, May 14

Opponent: Kings X Punjab

Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)

Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Thursday, May 17

Opponent: Sunrisers Hyderabad

Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Saturday, May 19

Opponent: Rajasthan Royals

Time: 4:00pm (10:30 GMT)

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur