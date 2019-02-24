IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians release jersey for the latest edition - Watch

Ahead of the upcoming 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Mumbai Indians have released their latest jersey that the team will sport in the annual event.

The release of the new livery was made official in a video featuring Pandya brothers, Hardik and Krunal, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and team captain Rohit Sharma.

“Our aim is to gel well as a unit. With a couple of games scheduled in the first week, we are aiming to settle down to excel in the forthcoming IPL competition. We have set small goals to come good in the long tourney. As a team, we will go ahead on the week-to-week performance which will help us in doing well in this edition,” Sharma told Star Sports on the launch of the team’s new jersey.

The 2019 IPL begins on 23 March with the opening match to be played between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Mumbai Indians have won the IPL on three occasions and will look to wrest the trophy back from Chennai Super Kings come the final of the 2019 final.

Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2019: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Kieron Pollard, Evin Lewis, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff, Barinder Singh Sran, Lasith Malinga, Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Pankaj Jaswal, Rasikh Dar, Quinton de Kock and Jayant Yadav.

