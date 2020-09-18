e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: Battle lines drawn, CSK coach Fleming can’t wait for ‘another crack at MI,’ Rohit Sharma says ‘all bases covered’

IPL 2020: Battle lines drawn, CSK coach Fleming can’t wait for ‘another crack at MI,’ Rohit Sharma says ‘all bases covered’

If CSK head coach Stephen Fleming’s comments ahead of the IPL 2020 opener are anything to go by then the scars of last year’s defeat to Mumbai Indians in the final are still fresh. MI captain Rohit Sharma, on the other hand said his side has all bases covered.

cricket Updated: Sep 18, 2020 16:53 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Stephen Fleming and Rohit Sharma
Stephen Fleming and Rohit Sharma(HT collage)
         

The battle lines are drawn on the eve of the of IPL 2020 opener between defending champions Mumbai Indians and last year’s runner-up Chennai Super Kings. Ahead of the big-ticket clash between IPL’s two most successful teams, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming said he can’t wait to have ‘another crack’ at MI.

CSK had lost last year’s final Mumbai Indians off the last ball when Lasith Malinga, who has pulled out of this edition due to personal reasons, trapped Shardul Thakur plumb in front when CSK needed 2 runs. If Fleming’s comments are anything to go by then the scars are still fresh and they would want to get back on even terms by landing a telling blow right at the start of the 13th edition of IPL.

“The first game is always full of anxiety, nerves and excitement, and CSK-MI has added extra excitement and pressure and we enjoy that. We’ve earned the right to play the first game by playing well last year, and given the way the final finished last year, it’s nice to have another crack at MI,” said Fleming.

Also Read | Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings rivalry: All you need to know

The former New Zealand captain, who has been a the forefront of CSK leadership group along with captain MS Dhoni, however had no qualms in admitting that the Rohit Sharma-led MI side is a strong one.

“They (MI) are a very good side and it gives you a good gauge as to how the pre-season has gone and the areas that need improvement. You get a good idea after the first game as to where your team is sitting.”

Reacting on the opening encounter against CSK, MI captain Rohit Sharma said his side is ready for the challenge.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma looks to topple Virat Kohli’s record against Dhoni’s team

“CSK are probably one of the successful IPL teams and you can’t take them for granted...they will come out all guns blazing. None of us have played cricket for months now, so obviously everybody wants to start on a high.

“So, we will be expecting a great contest between the two and we need to focus on what we need to do as team and all our bases are covered,” Rohit said.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Intel agencies to probe new Turkish NGO outreach in Kashmir: Official
Intel agencies to probe new Turkish NGO outreach in Kashmir: Official
Delhi schools to stay shut for students until October 5
Delhi schools to stay shut for students until October 5
PM Modi defends farm bills, says critics misleading farmers
PM Modi defends farm bills, says critics misleading farmers
Bills to reduce salaries of MPs, ministers gets Rajya Sabha nod
Bills to reduce salaries of MPs, ministers gets Rajya Sabha nod
China holds drills near Taiwan Strait as US official visits Taipei
China holds drills near Taiwan Strait as US official visits Taipei
Bridge in poll bound Bihar washed away before inauguration
Bridge in poll bound Bihar washed away before inauguration
Google Play Store removes Paytm app over violation of sports betting policies
Google Play Store removes Paytm app over violation of sports betting policies
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Kangana RanautParliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila MatondkarHappy birthday Shabana Azmi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In