e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: BCCI announces CRED as official partners of Indian Premier League for three years

IPL 2020: BCCI announces CRED as official partners of Indian Premier League for three years

IPL 2020: “We are very pleased to have CRED on board as the ‘Official Partner’ of the Indian Premier League 2020 to 2022,” IPL chairman Brijesh Patel.

cricket Updated: Sep 02, 2020 11:47 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BCCI announces CRED as official partners of IPL for three years
BCCI announces CRED as official partners of IPL for three years(Twiiter/BCCI)
         

TheIndian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) announced CRED, a credit card payment platform, as its official partner for three seasons of the Indian Premier League.

“It is a three-season partnership which will see the association run through till the 2022 season,” BCCI said in a release.

The 13th edition is scheduled to be held in UAE from September 19 to November 10.

Also Check: Full coverage of IPL 2020

“We are very pleased to have CRED on board as the ‘Official Partner’ of the Indian Premier League 2020 to 2022. IPL is one of the most innovative sporting leagues of the world and we are delighted to have a brand as unique and innovative as CRED partner us. I am sure more people across the country will take notice of them as we embark on this exciting journey,” said IPL chairman Brijesh Patel

Kunal Shah, Founder and CEO, CRED, said: “We are extremely pleased to be associated with IPL, without a question among the most high-profile events on the world’s sporting calendar. CRED is aimed at giving millions of people access to the good life through improved credit standing, trusted community, and special experiences. IPL represents the pinnacle of consumer experiences, powered by a global community of cricketers, fans and enthusiasts. We look forward to participating in this festival of sporting excellence, which celebrates peak performance for the individual, the team and the community. Through this synergy, we want to celebrate and recognize millions of Indians who hold the same values that IPL and CRED cherish.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
Chushul aggression is part of China’s plan. It wants to provoke India
Chushul aggression is part of China’s plan. It wants to provoke India
No weekend break for MPs during monsoon session, House to function on Sat, Sun too
No weekend break for MPs during monsoon session, House to function on Sat, Sun too
‘Unjust’: CPI leader to Rajya Sabha Chairman on no Question Hour in monsoon session of Parliament
‘Unjust’: CPI leader to Rajya Sabha Chairman on no Question Hour in monsoon session of Parliament
Sushant Singh Rajput death: NCB makes first arrest in drugs case
Sushant Singh Rajput death: NCB makes first arrest in drugs case
Vindicated, Dr Kafeel urges UP government to restore his job, wants to ‘serve the nation’
Vindicated, Dr Kafeel urges UP government to restore his job, wants to ‘serve the nation’
‘Not a penalty’: All you need to know about DoPT’s ‘early retirement’ order
‘Not a penalty’: All you need to know about DoPT’s ‘early retirement’ order
‘Kieron Pollard not good enough to play Test cricket’
‘Kieron Pollard not good enough to play Test cricket’
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyJEE main 2020Unlock 4

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In