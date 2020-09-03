e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: BCCI contingent member tests positive for Covid-19 - Report

IPL 2020: The development comes after 13 members of the Chennai Super Kings contingent, including two players, tested positive for the dreaded virus last week. They are currently undergoing the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

cricket Updated: Sep 03, 2020 12:03 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
FIle photo of IPL trophy
FIle photo of IPL trophy(BCCI/IPL)
         

A member of the BCCI contingent, which is in Dubai to oversee the conduct of IPL, has tested positive for Covid-19, a league source told PTI on Thursday.

The event is scheduled to start on September 19. (Full coverage of IPL 2020)

“There is one positive case in the BCCI contingent. I can’t tell you whether it’s from cricket operations team or the medical team. But testing is on and everyone else is healthy and asymptomatic,” a senior IPL official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

“There is no cause for concern,” he added.

Also Read | CSK gives stunning reply to fan asking ‘Who’s our vice captain?’

The development comes after 13 members of the Chennai Super Kings contingent, including two players, tested positive for the dreaded virus last week. They are currently undergoing the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Rest of the teams have started training after their squad members and support staff completed the on-arrival quarantine and returned negative tests.

The IPL was moved out of India this year due to a surge in Covid-19 cases in Dubai.

The tournament will be played across three cities in the UAE -- Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. It will conclude on November 10.

