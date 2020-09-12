IPL 2020: Brendon McCullum was one of our heroes while growing up - KKR fast bowler Lockie Ferguson

cricket

We all have our favourite teams while growing up but how many of us end up representing the same team as a player a few years later? New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson is one of those rare ones to have realised that dream when he picked up by IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of last year’s IPL.

Ferguson, who will be one of KKR’s main weapons as far as fast bowling is considered along with Australia’s Pat Cummins, said he had been a KKR fan ever since that Brendon McCullum blitz in the inaugural match of IPL back in 2008.

McCullum had smashed an unbeaten 158 runs off just 73 balls in the first IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2008, which acted as the perfect curtain raiser for the tournament. The former New Zealand skipper, who is now the coach of KKR, had hit 10 fours and 13 sixes in that blistering innings.

“We used to watch IPL as young chaps. Brendon (McCullum) was definitely one of our heroes while growing up. After watching him do so well in the first match for KKR, it was hard not to be a Kolkata fan. So yeah, I am super excited and I think Purple and Gold doesn’t look bad on me at all,” KKR official website quoted Ferguson as saying.

Ferguson also spoke about playing in front of large crowds in the IPL.

“Well, I loved watching the first season when Brendon was smashing it all over the park. We didn’t know how big IPL was potentially going to be. I think it was difficult to measure for a Kiwi because here for Black Caps, a crowd of 20,000 is a big crowd. So, my first season at Pune in front of a sold-out crowd was extremely difficult because I couldn’t get over the noise. Seeing it on TV is one thing but being out there on the field in the IPL is a whole different ball

The right-arm seamer who can clock over 150 km/h said KKR side looks strong this year and they would be trying to better their last year’s performance.

“The team we have (for this season) is looking super strong. Last year, we ended up sort of mid-table, so hopefully, this year we will get a chance to improve on that performance,” he added.

Ferguson also said that he is looking forward to playing under the KKR coach as McCullum’s aggressive nature on the field resonates with his bowling style.

“In my international career, I just missed out on having him as my captain. It was just after the World Cup here in New Zealand. I have bowled to him a few times at the nets. He is one of those New Zealanders who played the game the way he thought it should be played,” the Kiwi pacer said.

The 13th edition of the IPL kickstarts from September 19 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi.

KKR will play their first match on September 23 against Mumbai Indians.