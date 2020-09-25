IPL 2020: DC Vs CSK- CSK innings, overs 6 to 10 highlights

cricket

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 22:12 IST

Chasing a target of 176 runs in today's IPL match, Chennai Super Kings's score at the end of 10 overs was 47 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

8 runs and a wicket came off the 6th over of the innings bowled by Anrich Nortje where he kept things tight.

3 runs came off the 7th over of the innings bowled by Amit Mishra where he kept things tight.

4 runs came off the 8th over of the innings bowled by Axar Patel where he kept things tight.

Amit Mishra bowled the 9th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs from the over.

The 10th over was bowled by Axar Patel which was an decent one as3 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 4.7. At the same stage, DC were 88/0. Chennai Super Kings need 129 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 12.9.

