e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: DC Vs CSK- CSK innings, overs 6 to 10 highlights

IPL 2020: DC Vs CSK- CSK innings, overs 6 to 10 highlights

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss and decided to bowl first in the 7th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Dubai. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

cricket Updated: Sep 25, 2020 22:12 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

Chasing a target of 176 runs in today's IPL match, Chennai Super Kings's score at the end of 10 overs was 47 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

8 runs and a wicket came off the 6th over of the innings bowled by Anrich Nortje where he kept things tight.

3 runs came off the 7th over of the innings bowled by Amit Mishra where he kept things tight.

4 runs came off the 8th over of the innings bowled by Axar Patel where he kept things tight.

Amit Mishra bowled the 9th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs from the over.

The 10th over was bowled by Axar Patel which was an decent one as3 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 4.7. At the same stage, DC were 88/0. Chennai Super Kings need 129 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 12.9.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Congress, NCP say no to farm bills in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena to decide
Congress, NCP say no to farm bills in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena to decide
CSK vs DC live: CSK struggle to get boundaries as RR climbs
CSK vs DC live: CSK struggle to get boundaries as RR climbs
‘Will never waver...’: Confident Nitish spells out plans for next term
‘Will never waver...’: Confident Nitish spells out plans for next term
‘Social media platforms will be held liable for failure to counter misuse’: CEC Sunil Arora
‘Social media platforms will be held liable for failure to counter misuse’: CEC Sunil Arora
India targets Pakistan at UN body over counter-terrorism record
India targets Pakistan at UN body over counter-terrorism record
Government to study Vodafone arbitration case award
Government to study Vodafone arbitration case award
Dhoni fails to spot Shaw’s inside edge, pulls off incredible stumping later
Dhoni fails to spot Shaw’s inside edge, pulls off incredible stumping later
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, CSK vs DC Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In