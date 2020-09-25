e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: DC Vs CSK- DC innings, death overs highlights

IPL 2020: DC Vs CSK- DC innings, death overs highlights

The big clash between DC and CSK of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Sep 25, 2020 21:11 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

At the end of the first innings of the 7th match of IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals has managed to get to a total of 175 runs for the loss of 3 wickets. In the last five overs, Delhi Capitals managed to score 51 runs for the loss of 1 wickets. Prithvi Shaw was the highest scorer with 64 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan who contributed 94 runs to the innings.

10 runs came off the 16th over of the innings bowled by Sam Curran which was an expensive one. DC batsmen hit a four.

The 17th over of the innings was bowled by Deepak Chahar and it was an expensive one. DC's batsmen hit a four to ensure 12 runs came off the over.

Josh Hazlewood bowled an expensive 18th over of the innings where the DC batsmen hit 2 fours scoring 11 runs from the over.

The 19th over was bowled by Sam Curran which was a decent one as 4 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The 20th over of the innings was bowled by Josh Hazlewood and it was an expensive one. DC's batsmen hit 2 fours to ensure 14 runs came off the over.

Chennai Super Kings will have to chase down the target of 176 at 8.8 runs per over.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
‘Social media platforms will be held liable for failure to counter misuse’: CEC Sunil Arora
‘Social media platforms will be held liable for failure to counter misuse’: CEC Sunil Arora
India targets Pakistan at UN body over counter-terrorism record
India targets Pakistan at UN body over counter-terrorism record
CSK vs DC live: Horrible mix-up, CSK lose 3rd, DC in firm control
CSK vs DC live: Horrible mix-up, CSK lose 3rd, DC in firm control
High-speed train, Quad figure in 1st call between Japan’s Suga, PM Modi
High-speed train, Quad figure in 1st call between Japan’s Suga, PM Modi
Government to study Vodafone arbitration case award
Government to study Vodafone arbitration case award
Always this swift to demolish? HC’s piercing query to BMC in Kangana case
Always this swift to demolish? HC’s piercing query to BMC in Kangana case
Dhoni fails to spot Shaw’s inside edge, pulls off incredible stumping later
Dhoni fails to spot Shaw’s inside edge, pulls off incredible stumping later
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, CSK vs DC Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In