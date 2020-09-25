IPL 2020: DC Vs CSK- DC innings, death overs highlights

cricket

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 21:11 IST

At the end of the first innings of the 7th match of IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals has managed to get to a total of 175 runs for the loss of 3 wickets. In the last five overs, Delhi Capitals managed to score 51 runs for the loss of 1 wickets. Prithvi Shaw was the highest scorer with 64 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan who contributed 94 runs to the innings.

10 runs came off the 16th over of the innings bowled by Sam Curran which was an expensive one. DC batsmen hit a four.

The 17th over of the innings was bowled by Deepak Chahar and it was an expensive one. DC's batsmen hit a four to ensure 12 runs came off the over.

Josh Hazlewood bowled an expensive 18th over of the innings where the DC batsmen hit 2 fours scoring 11 runs from the over.

The 19th over was bowled by Sam Curran which was a decent one as 4 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The 20th over of the innings was bowled by Josh Hazlewood and it was an expensive one. DC's batsmen hit 2 fours to ensure 14 runs came off the over.

Chennai Super Kings will have to chase down the target of 176 at 8.8 runs per over.

