e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: DC Vs CSK- DC innings, overs 10 to 15 highlights

IPL 2020: DC Vs CSK- DC innings, overs 10 to 15 highlights

The big clash between DC and CSK of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Sep 25, 2020 20:49 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

At the end of 15 overs of the 7th match of IPL 2020, DC's total is 123/2. In the last 5 overs, Delhi Capitals managed to score 35 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

The 11th over was bowled by Piyush Chawla which was a decent one as 6 runs came off it along with a wicket.

8 runs came off the 12th over of the innings bowled by Ravindra Jadeja. DC batsmen hit a four.

Piyush Chawla bowled the 13th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs from the over along with a wicket.

The 14th over of the innings was bowled by Ravindra Jadeja. DC's batsmen hit a four to ensure 8 runs came off the over.

The 15th over of the innings was bowled by Deepak Chahar and it was an expensive one. DC's batsmen hit a four to ensure 10 runs came off the over.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 8.2. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 164 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
‘Social media platforms will be held liable for failure to counter misuse’: CEC Sunil Arora
‘Social media platforms will be held liable for failure to counter misuse’: CEC Sunil Arora
India targets Pakistan at UN body over counter-terrorism record
India targets Pakistan at UN body over counter-terrorism record
CSK vs DC live: Horrible mix-up, CSK lose 3rd, DC in firm control
CSK vs DC live: Horrible mix-up, CSK lose 3rd, DC in firm control
High-speed train, Quad figure in 1st call between Japan’s Suga, PM Modi
High-speed train, Quad figure in 1st call between Japan’s Suga, PM Modi
Government to study Vodafone arbitration case award
Government to study Vodafone arbitration case award
Always this swift to demolish? HC’s piercing query to BMC in Kangana case
Always this swift to demolish? HC’s piercing query to BMC in Kangana case
Dhoni fails to spot Shaw’s inside edge, pulls off incredible stumping later
Dhoni fails to spot Shaw’s inside edge, pulls off incredible stumping later
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, CSK vs DC Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In