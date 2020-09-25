IPL 2020: DC Vs CSK- DC innings, overs 10 to 15 highlights

cricket

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 20:49 IST

At the end of 15 overs of the 7th match of IPL 2020, DC's total is 123/2. In the last 5 overs, Delhi Capitals managed to score 35 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

The 11th over was bowled by Piyush Chawla which was a decent one as 6 runs came off it along with a wicket.

8 runs came off the 12th over of the innings bowled by Ravindra Jadeja. DC batsmen hit a four.

Piyush Chawla bowled the 13th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs from the over along with a wicket.

The 14th over of the innings was bowled by Ravindra Jadeja. DC's batsmen hit a four to ensure 8 runs came off the over.

The 15th over of the innings was bowled by Deepak Chahar and it was an expensive one. DC's batsmen hit a four to ensure 10 runs came off the over.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 8.2. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 164 runs.

