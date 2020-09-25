IPL 2020: DC Vs CSK- DC innings, overs 6 to 10 highlights

cricket

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 20:24 IST

At the end of 10 overs of the 7th match of IPL 2020, DC's total is 88/0. In the last 5 overs, Delhi Capitals managed to score 58 runs without losing any wicket.

Deepak Chahar bowled the 6th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over.

Piyush Chawla bowled an expensive 7th over of the innings where the DC batsmen hit 2 fours scoring 13 runs from the over.

13 runs came off the 8th over of the innings bowled by Ravindra Jadeja which was an expensive one. DC batsmen hit a six and a four.

Piyush Chawla bowled an expensive 9th over of the innings where the DC batsmen hit 2 fours scoring 11 runs from the over.

Ravindra Jadeja bowled an expensive 10th over of the innings where the DC batsmen hit a six and a four scoring 15 runs from the over.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 8.8. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 176 runs.

