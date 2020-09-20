e-paper
IPL 2020: DC Vs KXIP- DC innings, overs 11-15 highlights

IPL 2020: DC Vs KXIP- DC innings, overs 11-15 highlights

The big clash between DC and KXIP of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Sep 20, 2020 20:58 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

At the end of 15 overs in the 2nd match of IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals total is 93/5. In the last 5 overs, Delhi Capitals managed to score 44 runs and lost 2 wickets.

The 11th over of the innings was bowled by Krishnappa Gowtham who conceded 7 runs off the over.

Ravi Bishnoi bowled the 12th over of the innings where the Delhi Capitals batsmen scored 8 runs including a four.

Krishnappa Gowtham bowled an expensive 13th over of the innings where the Delhi Capitals batsmen hit 2 sixes to ensure 15 runs were scored off it.

Ravi Bishnoi bowled the 14th over which turned out to be a good over for KXIP, as they picked up a wicket and conceded 7 runs.

Mohammed Shami bowled the 15th over of the innings where he picked up a wicket and conceded 7 runs.

The run rate at the end of the 15th over is 6.2 runs per over. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 124 runs.

Amid China’s actions across Indo-Pacific, 2nd Quad meeting slated to be held in Tokyo in Oct
Ruckus in RS taints image of Parliament: Rajnath Singh
DC vs KXIP Live: Stoinis hits 20-ball 50, DC set 158-run target for KXIP
‘I am also a farmer’: Rajnath Singh’s counter to attack on farm bills
Don’t want to say anything political: Rajnath on no-confidence motion
India’s nominal GDP to grow 19 per cent in 2022: Finance ministry
After ruckus in Rajya Sabha, Venkaiah Naidu to take a call on unruly behaviour of MPs
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
