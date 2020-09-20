IPL 2020: DC Vs KXIP- DC innings, overs 6-10 highlights

cricket

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 20:36 IST

At the end of 10 overs in the second match of IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals total is 49/3. In the last 5 overs, Delhi Capitals managed to score 28 runs and did not lose any wicket.

The 6th over of the innings was bowled by Mohammed Shami who managed to keep things tight, conceding just 2 runs off the over.

The 7th over of the innings was bowled by Krishnappa Gowtham. It was a good over for KXIP as the Delhi Capitals scored just 4 runs off it.

The 8th over of the innings was bowled by Chris Jordan who managed to keep things tight, conceding just 5 runs off the over.

Krishnappa Gowtham bowled an expensive 9th over of the innings where the Delhi Capitals batsmen hit a four as well as a six, ensuring 13 runs were scored off it.

Ravi Bishnoi bowled the 10th over of the innings. It was a good over for KXIP as the Delhi Capitals scored just 4 runs off it.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 4.9. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 98 runs.

