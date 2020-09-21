e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: DC Vs KXIP- KXIP innings, death overs and super over highlights

IPL 2020: DC Vs KXIP- KXIP innings, death overs and super over highlights

The big clash between DC and KXIP of IPL 2020 was played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Sep 21, 2020 00:08 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

The 2nd match of IPL 2020 ended in a tie, with both teams scoring exactly 157 runs. Delhi Capitals have won the super over chasing a small target of 3 runs. Mayank Agarwal was the highest scorer with 89 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Mayank Agarwal and Chris Jordan (56 runs).

The 16th over of the innings was bowled by Kagiso Rabada. It proved to be a good over for the Delhi Capitals, as KXIP lost a wicket and managed just 7 runs off it.

Anrich Nortje bowled the 17th over of the innings where the Kings XI Punjab batsmen hit 2 fours scoring 11 runs from the over.

Mohit Sharma bowled the 18th over of the innings which proved to be costly as KXIP hit 2 sixes scoring 17 runs.

Kagiso Rabada bowled the 19th over of the innings where the Kings XI Punjab batsmen scored 12 runs from the over including 2 fours.

Marcus Stoinis bowled the 20th over of the innings. Kings XI Punjab batsmen scored 12 runs from the over but also lost 2 wickets.

KXIP came out to bat first in the super over, but lost both their wickets in just 3 balls, scoring only 2 runs. The target set for DC was 3 runs.

DC scored 3 runs off the first 3 balls in their super over innings.

That brings us to the end of the match. Delhi Capitals will now face CSK at Dubai whereas Kings XI Punjab will meet RCB.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

