IPL 2020: DC Vs KXIP- KXIP innings, first 5 overs highlights

cricket

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 22:18 IST

In Match 2 of IPL 2020, chasing a target of 158 runs, KXIP's score at the end of 5 overs is 33/1.

The 1st over of the innings was bowled by Anrich Nortje. He managed to keep things tight giving away just 5 runs in the over.

The 2nd over of the innings was bowled by Mohit Sharma. KXIP scored 9 runs off it including a six.

The 3rd over of the innings was bowled by Kagiso Rabada who had a decent over as just 5 runs came off it.

Anrich Nortje bowled the 4th over of the innings where the Kings XI Punjab batsmen hit 2 fours scoring 9 runs from the over.

Mohit Sharma bowled the 5th over of the innings which was a tight over considering only 5 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The current run rate at the end of 5 overs is 6.6. At the same stage DC were 21/3. KXIP needs 125 runs off the next 15 overs at 8.3 runs per over.

Follow live score and updates from IPL