IPL 2020: DC Vs KXIP- KXIP innings, first 5 overs highlights

IPL 2020: DC Vs KXIP- KXIP innings, first 5 overs highlights

The 2nd match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Dubai. KXIP won the toss and decided to bowl first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

(HTPhoto)
         

In Match 2 of IPL 2020, chasing a target of 158 runs, KXIP's score at the end of 5 overs is 33/1.

The 1st over of the innings was bowled by Anrich Nortje. He managed to keep things tight giving away just 5 runs in the over.

The 2nd over of the innings was bowled by Mohit Sharma. KXIP scored 9 runs off it including a six.

The 3rd over of the innings was bowled by Kagiso Rabada who had a decent over as just 5 runs came off it.

Anrich Nortje bowled the 4th over of the innings where the Kings XI Punjab batsmen hit 2 fours scoring 9 runs from the over.

Mohit Sharma bowled the 5th over of the innings which was a tight over considering only 5 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The current run rate at the end of 5 overs is 6.6. At the same stage DC were 21/3. KXIP needs 125 runs off the next 15 overs at 8.3 runs per over.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

