Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: DC Vs KXIP- KXIP innings, overs 6-10 highlights

IPL 2020: DC Vs KXIP- KXIP innings, overs 6-10 highlights

KXIP won the toss and decided to bowl first against DC in the 2nd match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Dubai. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

In Match 2 of IPL 2020, chasing a target of 158 runs, KXIP's score at the end of 10 overs is 55 runs for the loss of 5 wickets.

The 6th over of the innings was bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin. It was a good over for KXIP as he managed to pick up 2 wickets and gave away just 2 runs.

The 7th over of the innings was bowled by Kagiso Rabada who picked up a wicket and also conceded only 5 runs.

The 8th over of the innings was bowled by Axar Patel, who kept things tight giving away just 3 runs off the over.

Marcus Stoinis bowled the 9th over of the innings. 9 runs were scored off the over including a four.

Axar Patel bowled the 10th over of the innings which was a good one for DC as they picked up a wicket and also gave away only 3 runs.

The current run rate at the end of 10 overs is 5.5. At the same stage DC were 49/3. KXIP needs 103 runs off the next 10 overs at 10.3 runs per over.

