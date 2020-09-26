IPL 2020, DC vs SRH: ‘I really want them,’ Kevin Pietersen jokes with Shikhar Dhawan on his ‘uber-cool’ glasses - WATCH

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 12:25 IST

During the Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings game, Shikhar Dhawan managed to grab eyeballs not with his batting and with his sunglasses. While fielding Dhawan sported some ‘uber-cool’ night glasses and it caught the eye of former England skipper Kevin Pietersen, who was commentating during the match.

‘I want them. I really want them’- These were KP’s comments when Dhawan came up on the screen before bursting into laughter. Dhawan is known for his quirky style statement and had sported a moustache some years back. He was seen wearing the trendy night glasses during the second innings of the IPL match between DC and CSK.

Dhawan scored 35 runs off 27 balls as he played supported Prithvi Shaw from the other end. He was dismissed by spinner Piyush Chawla in the 11th over. But the one thing fans could not forget about Dhawan from the match was the glassed he sported on Friday. Here are some of the comments from users on Twitter.

Just after the win, gabbar is going to scuba dive 😂 pic.twitter.com/m2i6UE4FNW — R O H A N 🇮🇳🕉️❾¾ (@rohangupta1596) September 25, 2020

I think today's man of the match should be given to his glasses🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Suberthi Das (@suberthi_09) September 25, 2020

Delhi Capitals showed their championship intent on Friday as they dominated Chennai Super Kings in match 7 of the Indian Premier League. The perennial underdogs roared like lions at the Dubai International Stadium as they outmaneuvered the former champions and grabbed victory by 44 runs at the Dubai International Stadium. After being put into bat, DC started well with Prithvi Shaw carting the bowlers all over the part while getting ample support from Dhawan.

In reply, CSK were never really in the game as DC spinners Amit Mishra and Axar Patel spun a web and Kagiso Rabada picked up three wickets towards the back end of the innings as CSK could well manage 131 for 7 in their 20 overs.

Shaw was named the Man of the Match for his flamboyant innings. While commenting on his innings, Shaw said that his plan was to play the shots along the ground to reduce the number of risks in the innings.

“My plan was to play my natural game but I was looking to play shots along the ground, last game we saw there were some silly mistakes and it was not working for me or the team. I just thought I would play along the ground,” Shaw told skipper Shreyas Iyer in a video posted on iplt20.com.