Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: Deepak Chahar returns negative test twice, back to team hotel

IPL 2020: Deepak Chahar returns negative test twice, back to team hotel

Chahar and one more cricketer had tested positive for the dreaded virus along with several other members of the CSK contingent after reaching Dubai for the league.

cricket Updated: Sep 09, 2020 22:51 IST
Press Trust of India
CSK player Deepak Chahar.(PTI)
         

Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar on Wednesday returned a second negative test for coronavirus, paving way for his return to team bubble in the UAE, where IPL starts September 19.

“Deepak Chahar has returned two negative tests for Covid 19 and is back in team bubble,” CSK CEO KS Viswanathan told PTI on Wednesday.

“Now as per BCCI protocol he will undergo a cardio vascular test which will be an indicator of his recovery. After that he will have another Covid Test and if he is negative he can join the training,” Viswanathan said.

Deepak has completed 14 day isolation in a separate hotel.

Asked how many more days will it take for the seamer to comeback, Viswanathan said, “It depends on his recovery. I cant put a timeline but another four days minimum. But it’s not confirmed.”

