IPL 2020 | Dishant Yagnik tests negative for Covid-19, to join Rajasthan Royals in UAE

IPL 2020 | Dishant Yagnik was tested positive for Covid-19, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise had confirmed on August 12. He stayed back in India while the rest of the teammates and staff travelled to the UAE.

cricket Updated: Aug 29, 2020 10:04 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Dishant Yagnik
Dishant Yagnik(Twitter)
         

Rajasthan Royals fielding coach Dishant Yagnik is set to join the squad in the UAE after testing negative for coronavirus and spending 14 days in isolation.

The former wicket-keeper batsman was tested positive for Covid-19, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise had confirmed on August 12. He stayed back in India while the rest of the teammates and staff travelled to the UAE.

“14-day quarantine, 2 negative tests, 1 fitness test. Fielding coach @Dishantyagnik77 is ready for #IPL2020,” the Rajasthan Royals tweeted.

 

The Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday conducted their first training session and began their preparation for the upcoming 13th edition of the IPL, which will be played for 53 days, from September 19 to November 10, across three venues in the UAE -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai.

The final match is scheduled to be played on a weekday, i.e. Tuesday, for the first time in the history of the T20 tournament.

This time, both the afternoon and evening matches will be played half-an-hour earlier than usual. (ANI)

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

