e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: Faf du Plessis fourth-fastest foreign player to score 2000 runs

IPL 2020: Faf du Plessis fourth-fastest foreign player to score 2000 runs

IPL 2020: Faf du Plessis of Chennai Super Kings became the fourth-fastest foreign player to score 2000 runs in the IPL in terms of innings.

cricket Updated: Sep 25, 2020 22:35 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IPL 2020 DC vs CSK: Faf du Plessis in action
IPL 2020 DC vs CSK: Faf du Plessis in action(PTI Image)
         

Chennai Super Kings batsman Faf du Plessis brought up 2000 IPL runs while batting during match 7 of the Indian Premier League 2020 on Friday. Du Plessis, who needed 17 runs to get to the landmark took a single off an Amit Mishra delivery to get there.

Follow | IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab Live Score

With that, du Plessis became the fourth-fastest foreign player to score 2000 runs in the IPL in terms of innings. This was Du Plessis’ 67th innings, next to Chris Gayle, Shaun Marsh and his CSK teammate Shane Watson. Gayle got there in 48 innings, Marsh in 52 and Watson in 65. Behind him are David Warner and Dwayne Smith, who took 70 innings to get there.

Also Read | When will R Ashwin return? Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer provides update

Du Plessis entered the match on the back of consecutive half-centuries. He scored an unbeaten 58 to see CSK through against Mumbai Indians in the season opener last Saturday and followed it with another breath-taking knock of 72 against Rajasthan Royals, almost helping CSK pull off a miraculous chase.

Also Read | MS Dhoni fails to spot Prithvi Shaw’s inside edge on 0, makes up by pulling off incredible stumping

Earlier in the innings, Watson also recorded 1000 runs for CSK before getting out 14 off the bowling of Axar Patel.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Indian diplomat walks out after Imran Khan mentions Kashmir at UN
Indian diplomat walks out after Imran Khan mentions Kashmir at UN
India, Japan to kick off naval drills in Arabian Sea
India, Japan to kick off naval drills in Arabian Sea
Prithvi Shaw and awe in easy win for Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings
Prithvi Shaw and awe in easy win for Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings
UK asks China to allow UN unfettered access to Xinjiang
UK asks China to allow UN unfettered access to Xinjiang
Delhi records 3,827 new Covid-19 cases; active cases, containment zones on the rise
Delhi records 3,827 new Covid-19 cases; active cases, containment zones on the rise
Congress, NCP say no to farm bills in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena to decide
Congress, NCP say no to farm bills in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena to decide
‘Will never waver...’: Confident Nitish spells out plans for next term
‘Will never waver...’: Confident Nitish spells out plans for next term
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, CSK vs DC Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In