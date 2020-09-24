IPL 2020: Firm favourites for this year: Former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody makes his pick, gives reasons

cricket

Former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody said defending champions Mumbai Indians showed why they are considered to be ‘firm favourites’ to win IPL 2020 in UAE. Moody, who was Sunrisers Hyderabad’s head coach for seven seasons, explained that MI have depth and quality in their bowling which is backed by skill and power of their batsmen.

“Last night we saw why @mipaltan are seen as firm favourites for this years @IPL, bowling depth & quality along with batting skill & power all married with experience,” tweeted Moody.

Last night we saw why @mipaltan are seen as firm favourites for this years @IPL, bowling depth & quality along with batting skill & power all married with experience. #MIvKKR #IPL — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) September 24, 2020

Moody’s comments came after the four-time IPL winners shrugged their defeat against CSK in the tournament opener by registering a thumping 49-run win against Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

MI, who looked a bit rusty in pretty much every department of the game against CSK turned it around completely against KKR with captain Rohit Sharma leading from the front.

Rohit’s knock of 80 off 54 balls propelled Mumbai to 195-5 after Kolkata skipper Dinesh Karthik continued the trend of fielding first in this year’s IPL after winning the toss.

Kolkata fell apart in their run chase against a three-pronged Mumbai pace attack with Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and James Pattinson all claiming two wickets each and restricting the opposition to 146-9.

KKR’s Australian recruit Pat Cummins, who is the highest-paid overseas cricketer in this year’s IPL was taken apart by Rohit & Co. Cummins conceded 49 runs in his three overs.

Reacting on the performance of the Australian quick, Moody said KKR captain Dinesh Karthik should have given him the new ball.

“I was a bit surprised to see Pat Cummins bowl his first over in the 5th over. Having an experienced spearhead like him, I’d give him the first use of the ball, be it the first or the 2nd over purely to have an impact in the game, just to make a statement. He came into this year’s IPL as one of the highest-paid players, just to shake the pressure off him, give him the ball, let him run in bowl quickly and give him the instructions to try and get wickets and not bowl conservatively in the 5th over,” he said in a video interview to ESPNCricinfo.