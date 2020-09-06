e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Chennai Super Kings - Date, Time, Venue of all matches and CSK full squad

IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Chennai Super Kings - Date, Time, Venue of all matches and CSK full squad

CSK IPL 2020 full schedule: Chennai Super Kings will play the tournament opener against defending champions Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on September 19.

cricket Updated: Sep 06, 2020 18:01 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Chennai Super Kings will play the tournament opener against defending champions Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on September 19.
Chennai Super Kings will play the tournament opener against defending champions Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on September 19.(PTI)
         

Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh may have decided to pull out of IPL 2020 citing personal reasons but Chennai Super Kings are still a formidable force to reckon with. All doubts about their on-time start of IPL 2020 due to Covid-positive cases were erased when BCCI released the full schedule of IPL on Sunday to confirm that they will take Mumbai Indians in the first match of the tournament.

MS Dhoni led his team to yet another final but their old nemesis, Mumbai Indians, managed to stop them again. This was CSK’s fifth loss in an IPL final and third at the hands of MI. With the team managing to keep its core intact, CSK will once again be a serious challenger for the title. As has been the case in the past few auctions, CSK didn’t spend a lot. Australian paceman Josh Hazlewood and England’s Sam Curran were brought in, along with veteran leg spinner Piyush Chawla.

CSK full schedule for IPL 2020

 

CSK squad for IPL 2020: Narayan Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Ravindra Jadeja, M Vijay, MS Dhoni (c), Josh Hazlewood, Kedar Jadhav, Karn Sharma, Piyush Chawla, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Monu Kumar, Shane Watson, Sai Kishore

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Sushant’s house help Dipesh Sawant an ‘active member of drug syndicate’: NCB
Sushant’s house help Dipesh Sawant an ‘active member of drug syndicate’: NCB
India must hold Facebook accountable
India must hold Facebook accountable
IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Mumbai Indians to take on CSK in opener
IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Mumbai Indians to take on CSK in opener
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
‘Dawood gang member’ calls up Thackeray, security beefed up at CM’s house
‘Dawood gang member’ calls up Thackeray, security beefed up at CM’s house
Small positive growth may not be ruled out in FY21, says ex-RBI governor Rangarajan
Small positive growth may not be ruled out in FY21, says ex-RBI governor Rangarajan
1 killed, several hurt in Birmingham brawl; foreign secy rules out terrorism link
1 killed, several hurt in Birmingham brawl; foreign secy rules out terrorism link
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In