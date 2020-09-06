IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Kings XI Punjab - Date, Time, Venue of all matches
IPL 2020: Here is a full schedule of Kings XI Punjab in the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League.cricket Updated: Sep 06, 2020 17:56 IST
The Kings XI Punjab had a repeat of IPL 2018 in IPL 2019. They started off well, were one of the strongest contenders to seal a play-off berth at the half-way stages of the league but lost track completely in the second half. They lost four in a row in the second-leg and were out of the play-off’s race and had to be satisfied with a No.6 finish with six wins in 14 matches.
Ahead of IPL 2020, the Punjab-based franchise took some tough calls including the trade of captain R Ashwin with the Delhi Capitals. In IPL 2020, which is slated to begin from March 29, the Kings XI Punjab will be led by India wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul. He was retained in the squad along with the likes of Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, and Mohammed Shami.
Here is a look at Kings XI Punjab’s Full Schedule:
Sunday, September 29, 7:30 pm IST Dubai: Delhi Capitals Vs Kings Xi Punjab
Thu 24-Sep-20 7:30 pm Dubai: Kings Xi Punjab Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sun 27-Sep-20 7:30 pm Sharjah: Rajasthan Royals Vs Kings Xi Punjab
Thu 1-Oct-20 7:30 pm Abu Dhabi: Kings Xi Punjab Vs Mumbai Indians
Sun 4-Oct-20 7:30 pm Dubai: Kings Xi Punjab Chennai Vs Super Kings
Thu 8-Oct-20 7:30 pm Dubai: Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Kings Xi Punjab
Sat 10-Oct-20 3:30 pm Abu Dhabi: Kings Xi Punjab Vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Thu 15-Oct-20 7:30 pm Sharjah: Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Kings Xi Punjab
Sun 18-Oct-20 7:30 pm Dubai: Mumbai Indians Vs Kings Xi Punjab
Tue 20-Oct-20 7:30 pm Dubai: Kings Xi Punjab Vs Delhi Capitals
Sat 24-Oct-20 7:30 pm Dubai: Kings Xi Punjab Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mon 26-Oct-20 7:30pm Sharjah: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Kings Xi Punjab
Fri 30-Oct-20 7:30pm Abu Dhabi: Kings Xi Punjab Vs Rajasthan Royals
Sun 1-Nov-20 3:30pm Abu Dhabi: Chennai Super Vs Kings Kings Xi Punjab
