IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Kings XI Punjab - Date, Time, Venue of all matches

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 17:56 IST

The Kings XI Punjab had a repeat of IPL 2018 in IPL 2019. They started off well, were one of the strongest contenders to seal a play-off berth at the half-way stages of the league but lost track completely in the second half. They lost four in a row in the second-leg and were out of the play-off’s race and had to be satisfied with a No.6 finish with six wins in 14 matches.

IPL 2020 Full Schedule:

Ahead of IPL 2020, the Punjab-based franchise took some tough calls including the trade of captain R Ashwin with the Delhi Capitals. In IPL 2020, which is slated to begin from March 29, the Kings XI Punjab will be led by India wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul. He was retained in the squad along with the likes of Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, and Mohammed Shami.

Here is a look at Kings XI Punjab’s Full Schedule:

Sunday, September 29, 7:30 pm IST Dubai: Delhi Capitals Vs Kings Xi Punjab

Thu 24-Sep-20 7:30 pm Dubai: Kings Xi Punjab Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Sun 27-Sep-20 7:30 pm Sharjah: Rajasthan Royals Vs Kings Xi Punjab

Thu 1-Oct-20 7:30 pm Abu Dhabi: Kings Xi Punjab Vs Mumbai Indians

Sun 4-Oct-20 7:30 pm Dubai: Kings Xi Punjab Chennai Vs Super Kings

Thu 8-Oct-20 7:30 pm Dubai: Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Kings Xi Punjab

Sat 10-Oct-20 3:30 pm Abu Dhabi: Kings Xi Punjab Vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Thu 15-Oct-20 7:30 pm Sharjah: Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Kings Xi Punjab

Sun 18-Oct-20 7:30 pm Dubai: Mumbai Indians Vs Kings Xi Punjab

Tue 20-Oct-20 7:30 pm Dubai: Kings Xi Punjab Vs Delhi Capitals

Sat 24-Oct-20 7:30 pm Dubai: Kings Xi Punjab Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mon 26-Oct-20 7:30pm Sharjah: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Kings Xi Punjab

Fri 30-Oct-20 7:30pm Abu Dhabi: Kings Xi Punjab Vs Rajasthan Royals

Sun 1-Nov-20 3:30pm Abu Dhabi: Chennai Super Vs Kings Kings Xi Punjab