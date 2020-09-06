e-paper
IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Kings XI Punjab - Date, Time, Venue of all matches

IPL 2020: Here is a full schedule of Kings XI Punjab in the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League.

File image of Kings XI Punjab team.
File image of Kings XI Punjab team.
         

The Kings XI Punjab had a repeat of IPL 2018 in IPL 2019. They started off well, were one of the strongest contenders to seal a play-off berth at the half-way stages of the league but lost track completely in the second half. They lost four in a row in the second-leg and were out of the play-off’s race and had to be satisfied with a No.6 finish with six wins in 14 matches.

IPL 2020 Full Schedule: 

Ahead of IPL 2020, the Punjab-based franchise took some tough calls including the trade of captain R Ashwin with the Delhi Capitals. In IPL 2020, which is slated to begin from March 29, the Kings XI Punjab will be led by India wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul. He was retained in the squad along with the likes of Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, and Mohammed Shami.

Here is a look at Kings XI Punjab’s Full Schedule: 

Sunday, September 29, 7:30 pm IST Dubai: Delhi Capitals Vs Kings Xi Punjab

Thu 24-Sep-20 7:30 pm Dubai: Kings Xi Punjab Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Sun 27-Sep-20 7:30 pm Sharjah: Rajasthan Royals Vs Kings Xi Punjab

Thu 1-Oct-20 7:30 pm Abu Dhabi: Kings Xi Punjab Vs Mumbai Indians

Sun 4-Oct-20 7:30 pm Dubai: Kings Xi Punjab Chennai Vs Super Kings

Thu 8-Oct-20 7:30 pm Dubai: Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Kings Xi Punjab

Sat 10-Oct-20 3:30 pm Abu Dhabi: Kings Xi Punjab Vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Thu 15-Oct-20 7:30 pm Sharjah: Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Kings Xi Punjab

Sun 18-Oct-20 7:30 pm Dubai: Mumbai Indians Vs Kings Xi Punjab

Tue 20-Oct-20 7:30 pm Dubai: Kings Xi Punjab Vs Delhi Capitals

Sat 24-Oct-20 7:30 pm Dubai: Kings Xi Punjab Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mon 26-Oct-20 7:30pm Sharjah: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Kings Xi Punjab

Fri 30-Oct-20 7:30pm Abu Dhabi: Kings Xi Punjab Vs Rajasthan Royals

Sun 1-Nov-20 3:30pm Abu Dhabi: Chennai Super Vs Kings Kings Xi Punjab

