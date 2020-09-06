e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Rajasthan Royals - Date, Time, Venue of all matches

IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Rajasthan Royals - Date, Time, Venue of all matches

IPL 2020 Full Schedule: 

cricket Updated: Sep 06, 2020 17:13 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Rajasthan Royals in training.
File image of Rajasthan Royals in training.(Rajasthan Royals/Twitter)
         

After the historic triumph in the inaugural season, Rajasthan Royals have not been able to leave a stamp on the competition. However, they have always had a good squad at their disposal but have slipped at crucial moments and this has cost them dear. However, this season could be different as they have snapped up key players and their biggest strength is their overseas contingent.

IPL 2020 Full Coverage

Led by Steve Smith, and with players such as Ben Stokes, David Miller and Robin Uthappa, RR looks like a solid unit this year, and will be eager to get back to the glory of the young days.

Here is a look at RR’s full schedule:

Rajasthan Royals Full Schedule.
Rajasthan Royals Full Schedule. ( Rajasthan Royals/Twitter )

The 13th edition of IPL kicks off from September 19th in the UAE.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Small positive growth may not be ruled out in FY21, says ex-RBI governor Rangarajan
Small positive growth may not be ruled out in FY21, says ex-RBI governor Rangarajan
India must hold Facebook accountable
India must hold Facebook accountable
IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Mumbai Indians to take on CSK in opener
IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Mumbai Indians to take on CSK in opener
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
‘You aren’t Maharashtra’: Kangana Ranaut hits back at Sanjay Raut
‘You aren’t Maharashtra’: Kangana Ranaut hits back at Sanjay Raut
Nirav Modi’s 5-day extradition trial in London to begin from Monday
Nirav Modi’s 5-day extradition trial in London to begin from Monday
In Chushul’s forbidding heights, locals supply water, other essentials to Indian troops
In Chushul’s forbidding heights, locals supply water, other essentials to Indian troops
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In