e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Royal Challengers Bangalore - Date, Time, Venue of all matches and RCB full squad

IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Royal Challengers Bangalore - Date, Time, Venue of all matches and RCB full squad

RCB IPL 2020 full schedule: Royal Challengers Bangalore will open their account against Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 21 in Dubai.

cricket Updated: Sep 06, 2020 17:45 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Royal Challengers Bangalore will open their account against Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 21 in Dubai.
Royal Challengers Bangalore will open their account against Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 21 in Dubai.(Photo by Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
         

The Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore have always been regarded as one of the most glamorous outfits in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but they also carry the tag of underachievers because of the fact that they have never won the title despite reaching the final on three occasions. RCB are yet to win the IPL. They did come close thrice, finishing runners-up in 2009, 2011 and 2016, and were also third in two editions (2010 and 2015).

Also Read: IPL 2020 full schedule - Date, time and venues of all matches

RCB would hope to turn things around this year when they start their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 21 in Dubai.

Here is RCB’s full schedule of IPL 2020

 

RCB Full Squad for IPL 2020:

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa (as replacement of Kane Richardson), Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Parthiv Patel, Joshua Philippe, Shahbaz Ahamad

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Sushant’s house help Dipesh Sawant an ‘active member of drug syndicate’: NCB
Sushant’s house help Dipesh Sawant an ‘active member of drug syndicate’: NCB
India must hold Facebook accountable
India must hold Facebook accountable
IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Mumbai Indians to take on CSK in opener
IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Mumbai Indians to take on CSK in opener
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
‘Dawood gang member’ calls up Thackeray, security beefed up at CM’s house
‘Dawood gang member’ calls up Thackeray, security beefed up at CM’s house
Small positive growth may not be ruled out in FY21, says ex-RBI governor Rangarajan
Small positive growth may not be ruled out in FY21, says ex-RBI governor Rangarajan
1 killed, several hurt in Birmingham brawl; foreign secy rules out terrorism link
1 killed, several hurt in Birmingham brawl; foreign secy rules out terrorism link
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In