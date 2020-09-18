IPL 2020: Gautam Gambhir, Ian Bishop and five other experts name play-off contenders, only one team common

cricket

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 18:51 IST

Not that defending champions Mumbai Indians need validation of their might from anyone but a little praise does help boost the confidence especially when you are slated to take on last year’s runner-up Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020 opener on Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

The Rohit Sharma-led got exactly that from former cricketers like Gautam Gambhir, Ian Bishop, Sanjay Manjrekar, Aakash Chopra, Ajit Agarkar, Deep Dasgupta and Tom Moody.

All these cricket experts made their predictions by picking their four teams to make it to the playoffs of this year’s IPL in a video for ESPNCricinfo and MI was the only side common in everyone’s list.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma 43 runs away from toppling Virat Kohli’s record against CSK

The four-time IPL champions – the most by any franchise – will once again start off as favourites in this edition of the tournament, believe the experts.

With the presence of Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, and Mitchell McClenaghan – they are one of the most balanced sides of the IPL.

The Delhi Capitals, who are yet to win the IPL, were the favourites. They featured in five of the experts’ list to make it to the play-offs.

Former India cricketer Manjrekar picked Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad as his play-off contenders.

Also Read | Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings rivalry: All you need to know

Former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop picked Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Capitals/Rajasthan Royals were the picks of former India opener Gautam Gambhir.

The is the first time the IPL is entirely being played in the UAE - In 2014, the first part of IPL was played in the UAE due to general elections in India. This time the IPL will be played in three venues - Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi - due to the pandemic situation in India.

The final of IPL 2020 will be played on November 10. The schedule for the play-offs is however yet to be announced by BCCI.