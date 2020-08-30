e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: ‘Getting used to conditions’- Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians begin training in UAE

IPL 2020: ‘Getting used to conditions’- Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians begin training in UAE

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians’ began their training in UAE on Saturday evening with skipper Rohit Sharma also hitting the nets.

cricket Updated: Aug 30, 2020 09:40 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma.
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma.(IPL)
         

The 13th edition of Indian Premier League is set to begin in less than a month and the excitement to see the biggest cricket stars return to action has already reached its peak. The defending champions Mumbai Indians led by captain Rohit Sharma and coach Mahela Jayawardene are pegged to be one of the favourites to win the title this year as well.

After completing all their quarantine and Covid-19 protocols, Mumbai Indians’ began their training in UAE on Saturday evening with skipper Rohit Sharma also hitting the nets.

IPL 2020 Full Coverage

Speaking in a video uploaded on Mumbai Indians’ Twitter handle, Rohit opened up on his experiences of the first training session in the country. “[It] feels good firstly just to be out here. Even though it’s only for an hour, but we will take it,” he said.

“It is pretty hot out here, so just making sure that you get use to the conditions, the pitches here and all of that. So [it will be] nice and easy the first few days,” the four-time IPL winning-captain further said.

Mumbai Indians’ allrounder Hardik Pandya, who has been one of the key players for the franchise, also said that he is excited for the tournament to begin. Pandya, who was seen stretching on the ground, said: “It’s a great feeling to come back on the field and do what we love the most. We are really excited and it [the training session] went really well,” he said.

Domestic veteran Suryakumar Yadav, who will once again be a part of Mumbai Indians’ team this year, further said: “It’s a great feeling to come back on the field and do what we love the most. We are really excited and it [the training session] went really well,” he said.

The IPL 2020 will kick off from September 19th in the UAE with the final set to be played on November 10th.

