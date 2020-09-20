e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: Happy that I don’t have to bowl to Brendon McCullum anymore, says Pat Cummins

IPL 2020: Happy that I don’t have to bowl to Brendon McCullum anymore, says Pat Cummins

IPL 2020: “The first thing that I am really excited about is that I don’t have to bowl to him (McCullum) anymore! He was one of the best and most feared hitters I have come up against in my career,” Cummins was quoted as saying by KKR website.

cricket Updated: Sep 20, 2020 19:25 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Abu Dhabi
KKR fast bowler Pat Cummins.
KKR fast bowler Pat Cummins.(Kolkata Knight Riders)
         

Kolkata Knight Riders’ star recruit Pat Cummins is happy that he does not have to bowl to Brendon McCullum anymore with the Kiwi great now heading the coaching staff of the franchise. McCullum, who set the inaugural IPL on fire with a spectacular 158 not out 12 years ago, is back at KKR as the chief coach, while the Australian fast bowler is also returning to his old franchise after 2014.

“The first thing that I am really excited about is that I don’t have to bowl to him (McCullum) anymore! He was one of the best and most feared hitters I have come up against in my career,” Cummins was quoted as saying by KKR website.

IPL 2020 Full Coverage

Cummins, who is serving room-quarantine following his return from the limited overs series in England, said he always admired the former New Zealand captain’s aggressive approach.

“It can be the first ball of the match and he might be hitting over your head for a six! So, I am happy that he is in my team as a coach and that I don’t have to bowl to him. He is someone I really admire for his fire.” Fresh from guiding Trinbago Knight Riders to their title triumph in Caribbean Premier League, McCullum will take over as the KKR coach in the 13th edition of the T20 tournament underway in the UAE.

“Whether it was his stint as the captain of the New Zealand team or his approach in the IPL clashes, I just love the way he goes about it. He really wants to put on the show and take the game on,” Cummins said.

Cummins became the most expensive foreign buy in IPL history in last year’s auction after KKR picked him for Rs 15.5 crore. The world number one Test bowler will spearhead KKR’s pace attack which will also have talented Indian youngsters like Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna and Sandeep Warrier.

Nagarkoti will return to action after a lengthy injury lay-off for two seasons and Cummins said he would tell him to “be patient”. “It is really an easy thing to say and think of but an 18-year-old missing games is actually a very hard thing to live with. You just need to have the trust that you might miss a season or two at the start of your career but you might end up playing till the age of 36 or 37, as opposed to 31 or 32,” said Cummins.

“Everything that you do during this time, sets up the foundation block for a long and healthy career. Even when I was not playing, I used to hang out with my teammates. 90% of the time I love cricket because I can hang out with my mates.” For an out-and-out pacer who can swing the new white ball, powerplay could be the ideal time for him but Cummins said he would look to bowl at any time of the match.

“The thing I love about T20 cricket is it’s ultra-attacking, or at the death, it’s ultra-defensive. There is no middle ground. So, in T20 cricket, if you are an all-out bowler, you get to bowl any time of the match. That’s why I love the format,” he signed off.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Defence minister Rajnath Singh says ruckus in Rajya Sabha taints the image of Parliament in front of the entire nation
Defence minister Rajnath Singh says ruckus in Rajya Sabha taints the image of Parliament in front of the entire nation
India’s nominal GDP to grow 19 per cent in 2022: Finance ministry
India’s nominal GDP to grow 19 per cent in 2022: Finance ministry
DC vs KXIP Live score: Shami strikes twice, DC lose 3 wickets in 4 overs
DC vs KXIP Live score: Shami strikes twice, DC lose 3 wickets in 4 overs
Astrazeneca releases 111-page vaccine blueprint | All you need to know
Astrazeneca releases 111-page vaccine blueprint | All you need to know
After ruckus in Rajya Sabha, Venkaiah Naidu to take a call on unruly behaviour of MPs
After ruckus in Rajya Sabha, Venkaiah Naidu to take a call on unruly behaviour of MPs
Democracy is ashamed of govt’s ‘death warrant’ against farmers: Rahul Gandhi on farm bills
Democracy is ashamed of govt’s ‘death warrant’ against farmers: Rahul Gandhi on farm bills
Nawaz Sharif says Pakistan army is a ‘state above the state’
Nawaz Sharif says Pakistan army is a ‘state above the state’
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
IPL 2020IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP LiveParliament Monsoon Session LiveKangana RanautIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila Matondkar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In