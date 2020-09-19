e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘He can fill those shoes,’ Brett Lee names player who could replace Lasith Malinga in IPL 2020

‘He can fill those shoes,’ Brett Lee names player who could replace Lasith Malinga in IPL 2020

IPL 2020: Malinga’s ability in the death overs would be dearly missed. He bowled the last over in the final of IPL 2020 and managed to defend nine runs as MI won their 4th title. The 37-year-old is also IPL’s highest wicket-taker with 170 scalps to his credit.

cricket Updated: Sep 19, 2020 08:14 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Mumbai Indians (MI) bowler Lasith Malinga celebrating after win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Indian Premier League 2019.
Mumbai Indians (MI) bowler Lasith Malinga celebrating after win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Indian Premier League 2019.(PTI)
         

Lasith Malinga pulled out of Indian Premier League 2020 due to personal reasons. It was a big blow to Mumbai Indians as Malinga has played an integral part in the franchise’s success in the IPL. Australia’s right-arm pacer James Pattinson was named the official replacement for Malinga in the Mumbai Indians’ squad.

But Malinga’s ability in the death overs would be dearly missed. He bowled the last over in the final of IPL 2019 and managed to defend nine runs as MI won their 4th title. The 37-year-old is also IPL’s highest wicket-taker with 170 scalps to his credit.

But who could take Malinga’s place in the MI squad? Former Australian speedster Brett Lee has said he doesn’t have any doubts that Jasprit Bumrah will be able step up his game in Malinga’s absence.

READ | MI vs CSK Preview - The quintessential IPL blockbuster to kick things off

“I am always Bumrah’s fan since he burst onto the scene some years ago. He has got a different bowling action, he pushes the ball in, and can swing the ball both ways. He is good with the new ball but I like him with the old ball and that’s why he can fill the shoes of Malinga and can bowl at death overs,” Lee said on Star Sports’ show Game Plan..

“He can bowl at 140kmph and zoom the ball in at the batsman’s feet. He is bowling the yorkers consistently and there are very less bowlers like that, so he can fill those shoes.”

“They have to be. Champions of last year, they have got a good squad,” he said when asked about MI’s chances of winning this year.

“Pollard is in form and we know what Rohit can do. They have Jasprit Bumrah, and some good spinners and some power hitters as well, so yes, they are in my top four.”

MI will take on the Chennai Super Kings in this season’s opener on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Parliament monsoon session: What to expect today
Parliament monsoon session: What to expect today
Altitude begins to take a toll in Ladakh
Altitude begins to take a toll in Ladakh
Failed to convince govt about farmers’ grouse: Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Failed to convince govt about farmers’ grouse: Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Why farmers are opposing ‘pro-farmer’ reforms
Why farmers are opposing ‘pro-farmer’ reforms
Almost 60% of students in India travel to school on foot: Survey
Almost 60% of students in India travel to school on foot: Survey
9 senior RSS members contract Covid-19 at Nagpur headquarters, hospitalised
9 senior RSS members contract Covid-19 at Nagpur headquarters, hospitalised
Pakistan rejects India’s demand for Queen’s counsel to represent Kulbhushan Jadhav
Pakistan rejects India’s demand for Queen’s counsel to represent Kulbhushan Jadhav
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Kangana RanautParliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila MatondkarHappy birthday Shabana Azmi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In