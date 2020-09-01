IPL 2020: ‘Hit the gym like it’s a short ball’ - Rohit Sharma shares workout pictures

cricket

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 20:45 IST

After spending nearly six months in lockdown, Rohit Sharma is taking no half-measures as far as preparing for the IPL is concerned. The Mumbai Indians skipper ahead of the IPL 2020’s kick-off on September 19, is getting in shape. Days after he shared a clip where he and wife Ritika were exercising together, Rohit on Tuesday hit the gym.

Rohit posted three photos of him working out in the gym on his Twitter handle, captioning it: “Hit the gym like it’s a short ball.”

Hit the gym like it’s a short ball pic.twitter.com/o5vuVT9QOD — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) September 1, 2020

On Sunday, Mumbai Indians – the IPL’s most successful franchise with four titles – had their first training session in the UAE after spending six days in quarantine. Rohit, who had an extensive hit out in the nets, said it felt good to be back hitting the ball while the team is getting used to the conditions in the Emirates.

“[It] feels good firstly just to be out here. Even though it’s only for an hour, but we will take it,” he had said. “It is pretty hot out here, so just making sure that you get use to the conditions, the pitches here and all of that. So [it will be] nice and easy the first few days.”

The last time the IPL came to the UAE was in the year 2014, when the country hosted the first half of the IPL across the Dubai and Abu Dhabi stadiums due to general elections in India. In the UAE leg, MI lost all five of their matches but roared back in the India leg to eventually make it to the Playoffs. They were beaten by Chennai Super Kings in the eliminator.