e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 01, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: ‘Hopefully, I’ll be in action soon’ - Deepak Chahar shares video after recovering from Covid-19

IPL 2020: ‘Hopefully, I’ll be in action soon’ - Deepak Chahar shares video after recovering from Covid-19

Deepak Chahar, who was one of the 13 members from the franchise to test positive for Covid-19 has recovered from the virus, the fast bowler said in a video posted on his Twitter handle.

cricket Updated: Sep 01, 2020 21:36 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Deepak Chahar has recovered from Covid-19 and is raring to go.
Deepak Chahar has recovered from Covid-19 and is raring to go.(Getty Images)
         

Chennai Super Kings’ Deepak Chahar, who was one of the 13 members from the franchise to test positive for Covid-19 has recovered from the virus, the fast bowler said in a video posted on his Twitter handle.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Full Coverage

“Hello everyone, thank so much for wishes and prayers. I’ve recovered well and hopefully be in action soon. One more thing, never miss your leg day no matter where you are and what condition you are,” Chahar said. 

Also Read | ‘Hit the gym like it’s a short ball’ - Rohit Sharma shares workout pictures

Chahar and batsman Ruturaj Gaekwad were the two players to be infected by the virus when the first Covid test was conducted on CSK upon their arrival. Although the name of the players were initially not disclosed, a tweet by Deepak’s cousin, leg-spinner Rahul Chahar indicated that the fast bowler could be one of the players.

Also Read | CSK contingent, except 13, tests negative for Covid-19; training to start Sep 4: Franchise CEO

“Stay strong brother Flexed biceps hoping for your speedy recovery and all my prayers for you Folded hands get well soon,” Rahul had tweeted tagging Deepak in the post along with his picture.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Current state of Indian economy: The good, the bad and the ugly
Current state of Indian economy: The good, the bad and the ugly
Lt Gen Bajwa will explain, says Imran Khan’s minister after corruption scandal hits home
Lt Gen Bajwa will explain, says Imran Khan’s minister after corruption scandal hits home
India says China ‘engaged in provocative military maneuvers’ in Ladakh
India says China ‘engaged in provocative military maneuvers’ in Ladakh
India ready to sign trade deal, says US to take final call
India ready to sign trade deal, says US to take final call
‘Dear Ravi Shankar ji...”: Congress reacts to govt’s letter to Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg
‘Dear Ravi Shankar ji...”: Congress reacts to govt’s letter to Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg
The curious link behind China’s Ladakh moves and a looming food crisis
The curious link behind China’s Ladakh moves and a looming food crisis
Canada abandons clinical trials of Covid-19 vaccine after China blocks shipment
Canada abandons clinical trials of Covid-19 vaccine after China blocks shipment
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyJEE main 2020Unlock 4

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In