IPL 2020: 'I feel there was an injustice done,' Harbhajan Singh on Ambati Rayudu's World Cup exclusion

IPL 2020: ‘I feel there was an injustice done,’ Harbhajan Singh on Ambati Rayudu’s World Cup exclusion

In the season opener of IPL 2020 between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, Rayudu smashed 71 runs in 48 balls for CSK to help his side chase down a total of 163.

cricket Updated: Sep 21, 2020 07:04 IST
Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni and Harbhajan Singh in action.
Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni and Harbhajan Singh in action.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

Veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh praised the performance put on by Ambati Rayudu in the opening game of the 13th edition of Indian Premier League and said that he deserved a spot in the World Cup squad last year. Rayudu was pegged to be India’s choice for no. 4 batting slot in the World Cup squad last year but he was pipped to the post by Vijay Shankar.

“The partnership between Rayudu and Du Plessis was the game-changing moment for Chennai Super Kings. We have made a bright start and we need to keep moving forward like this,” Harbhajan said in an interview with Sports Tak.

The CSK off-spinner further said: “I remember that when we had won the IPL two years back, we had defeated Mumbai Indians in the first game. So, it is a good omen for us and I hope we will finish well again.”

On being asked what he has to say about Rayudu’s performance, Harbhajan said that he feels that Rayudu not getting selected for World Cup 2019 was an ‘injustice’ done to him.

“It will be less however much you appreciate Rayudu. I feel there was an injustice done to him when the World Cup team was picked. He should have been definitely there in that team. But he has shown again in this match, how much ability he has and that age is on one side and talent is also something that needs to be looked at,” Harbhajan said.

Chennai Super Kings will next take on Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday.

