IPL 2020: ‘I lied to him’ - KKR’s Lockie Ferguson reveals hilarious response to Pat Cummins’ text message

cricket

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 12:30 IST

The 13th edition of Indian Premier League is set to take place in the UAE from September 19th, and with a change in location, the teams are facing a new set of challenges. Apart from the bio-secure protocols that all the members of all the eight franchises are required to follow strictly, the players are also having to deal with the hot and humid conditions in the country.

The Kolkata Knight RIders team have been training at the nets for the past couple of weeks despite the tough weather conditions. One key player of the franchise who is yet to join the team is Australia pacer Pat Cummins, who is currently playing the limited-overs series against England.

IPL 2020 Full Coverage

Cummins is expected to join the KKR team by the end of the week, but another KKR pacer Lockie Ferguson revealed that the Aussie speedster tried to find out about the weather conditions from him via a text message. Ferguson, though, gave a cheeky response.

During an interview on Kolkata Knight Riders’ website, Ferguson was asked about how excited he is regarding playing the tournament amid new conditions in the UAE.

In his response, the Kiwi speedster said: “Yeah, very excited. I’ve played here a couple of times (for New Zealand). I’ll surely miss the buzz at Eden Gardens and around India, but I’m looking forward to the challenges of playing in the UAE as well.”

PHOTOS: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly arrives in Sharjah ahead of IPL 2020

Ferguson then went on to address the conditions in the UAE. “Pat Cummins texted me the other day asking ‘how is the heat,’ and I lied to him saying it’s not too bad. Well, let him come and check it out - it’s pretty bad, isn’t it! (laughters),” the bowler said.

The KKR fans will certainly hope that Cummins gets adjusted to the hot conditions in the UAE quickly after he arrives as he is expected to be a key player for the franchise this season.

Ferguson also went on to praise Cummins and said that he is looking forward to bowl alongside him. “Yeah, pace-offs we are surely going to have with each other. I don’t know if you are aware of this fast bowling club. We are always nice to the guy who can bowl at 150kmph! (Laughter).

“Look, Pat is an exceptional bowler, there is no secret about that. He is either the bowler of player of the year internationally almost every year. He seems to be getting better and better and he is still so young. He is a lovely guy and I am thoroughly looking forward to rubbing shoulders with him,” Ferguson signed off.