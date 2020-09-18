e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: ‘I want to see Mahi,’ MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi requests during Instagram live, CSK manager obliges

IPL 2020: ‘I want to see Mahi,’ MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi requests during Instagram live, CSK manager obliges

During an Instagram live session of CSK’s practice, Dhoni’s wife, Sakshi requested CSK team manager Russell Radhakrishnan, who was handling the video streaming to show a glimpse of the CSK captain.

cricket Updated: Sep 18, 2020 09:41 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
MS Dhoni captain of the Chennai Superkings with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva.
MS Dhoni captain of the Chennai Superkings with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva.(SPORTZPICS for BCCI)
         

MS Dhoni is not easy to get a hold of, some of his closest friends and even family members would vouch for that. While there has been nothing to suggest that his wife Sakshi too has to go through the same ordeal, she did not want to take any chances.

During an Instagram live session of CSK’s practice, Dhoni’s wife, Sakshi requested CSK team manager Russell Radhakrishnan, who was handling the video streaming to show a glimpse of the CSK captain.

“I wanna see Mahi?” was Sakshi’s first comment.

The camera was immediately moved towards Dhoni and Sakshi too was quick to respond with a ‘thank you’ and ‘spotted him’ comment.

READ | IPL 2020: Aggression brings best out of me - Sheldon Cottrell

 

Dhoni, who last played a competitive match back in July last year in the ODI World Cup semi-final against New Zealand, will make a come back to cricket after a gap of 14 months when CSK takes on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020 opener on Septemeber 19 in Abu Dhabi.

There will be added pressure this time around on Dhoni as CSK will be without the services of experienced campaigners Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh. Both Raina and Harbhajan and decided to pull out of IPL 2020 citing personal reasons.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Parliament monsoon session: What to expect today
Parliament monsoon session: What to expect today
Farm bills: Farmers’ body announces three-day ‘rail roko’ in Punjab
Farm bills: Farmers’ body announces three-day ‘rail roko’ in Punjab
LIVE: Suspecting inaccuracy in data, BJD MP raises Odisha census issue
LIVE: Suspecting inaccuracy in data, BJD MP raises Odisha census issue
1 in 7 volunteers for Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine report side effects: Report
1 in 7 volunteers for Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine report side effects: Report
With 96,424 new Covid-19 cases, India’s tally surges past 5.2 million
With 96,424 new Covid-19 cases, India’s tally surges past 5.2 million
Noted Kolkata fashion designer Sharbari Datta found dead in bathroom
Noted Kolkata fashion designer Sharbari Datta found dead in bathroom
India welcomes Abraham Accords, calls for talks on ‘two-state solution’
India welcomes Abraham Accords, calls for talks on ‘two-state solution’
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19PM Modi BirthdayKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In