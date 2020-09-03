e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: 'I was getting sick because of me' - R Ashwin calls six-day quarantine in UAE 'worst times' of his life

cricket Updated: Sep 03, 2020 16:50 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
R Ashwin at the nets.
R Ashwin at the nets.(Delhi Capitals)
         

Delhi Capital’s off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin opened up on the six-day quarantine in the UAE and described it as one of the worst times of his life. The IPL teams, upon landing in the UAE before the start of the 13th season, were required to remain in isolation for six days and were also required to return negative Covid-19 testing on days 1, 3 and 6.

Ashwin, who will play for Delhi Capitals this year, was also one of the players who was required to comply with the procedures before the teams were allowed to enter the bio-secure bubble and begin their training.

Speaking in a post-training video uploaded on Delhi Capitals’ Youtube page, Ashwin said: “I was at home for the last five-six months. But I had people to fall upon. I was doing my own work on my YouTube channel, trying to keep myself occupied on Instagram Live and all that.

“But for me, those six days can easily be called out as the one of the worst times in my life. Because the first day was like I was looking out and I can see the Dubai Lake. I look to my right, I can see the Burj Khalifa. It is wonderful but how long can one sit outside and watch? And it is extremely hot,” he added. 

“Generally I don’t watch a lot of mobile phone, I don’t use it for a long time. I have a cap of about two to two and a half hours. But all of a sudden I am seeing today, that my mobile usage for the last week or so has been six hours.

Speaking on the upcoming season, Ashwin said that there is a good atmosphere within the players in the dressing room and he is waiting for the tournament to begin.

“And the whole atmosphere around the team is quite good. It is very energetic and there is hardly anything ill-spoken of. There has been nothing negative that has happened so far. There are a lot of youngsters, so the mood in the camp is extremely exuberant and I am looking forward to it,” he signed off.

