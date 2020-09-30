IPL 2020: Injured Mitchell Marsh’s ankle scans go missing in UAE, all-rounder and Cricket Australia bewildered

cricket

Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was left surprised when scans of his injured right ankle went missing in the UAE. Marsh, who injured his ankle during Sunrisers Hyderabad’s first game of the IPL 2020 against Royal Challengers Bangalore, revealed the information, saying Cricket Australia is yet to receive it. The development has left Marsh and CA uncertain of the extent of his injury, which ruled him out of the IPL 2020.

“We don’t really know what happened with the scans over in the UAE. Cricket Australia haven’t been able to get their hands on them so it’s bit of a weird situation,” Marsh told reporters during a virtual press conference.

The scans were performed a day after Sunrisers’ match against RCB. Marsh, who flew back to Australia and is currently undergoing a 14-day quarantine in a hotel in Perth, informed of potentially undergoing another scan once his isolation is over. This is the second time an injury has cut short his IPL stint, as in 2016, playing for the Rising Pune Supergiant, the all-rounder went off the field following a side strain after bowling only four balls and was ruled out of the tournament.

“Hopefully I’ll go for another scan at some point this week, if I can get clearance, and then we’ll be a lot clearer on what we’re dealing with. This one is obviously really frustrating and a little bit unlucky. I’ve tried to dive for a ball like that a thousand times in my career,” Marsh said.

“It’s one of those frustrating injuries. I’ve been through a few now so I think I know how to deal with it. I moaned and groaned for about 48 hours in the UAE.”