IPL 2020: ‘It changes everything suddenly’ - Yuzvendra Chahal reveals one problem that has always troubled RCB

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 15:53 IST

On papers, Royal Challengers Bangalore have always looked like a solid team. With some of the biggest names representing the franchise in the Indian Premier League over the years, including current skipper Virat Kohli, and South Africa legend AB de Villiers, it comes as a surprise that RCB are yet to win the IPL title. There has never been shortage of talent in RCB, but somehow, the team has not been able to convert it into results. In 2016, RCB reached the final but lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the title clash.

Now, as RCB gear up to travel to the UAE where the 13th edition of IPL will take place this year, Yuzvendra Chahal addresses the one problem that has always irked the franchise. Speaking to former India cricketer Aakash Chopra in a video interview on the latter’s Facebook page, Chahal said: “It always comes to our mind what we should do next.

“I have played for RCB for 6 years, the problem has always been, other than the one year when we had Starc, our death-over bowling.”

The leg-spinner further explained: “Because we keep a tight leash till the 16th or 17th over, but I feel we have lost at least 30% of the matches due to the last 3 overs.”

“If you restrict a team to 130-odd after 16 overs, you feel that you can keep them to 160 or at the most 170, but at times due to those 3 overs the score goes to 190 or 200. So that changes everything suddenly.”

Chahal, though. added that the team’s bowling unit looks good in death this year with several options.“But this year I am feeling for the first time that we have a lot of options at the death. Saini has got matured, Steyn Sir is there, Morris has come and then we have Umesh bhaiya.”

“So currently we have a lot of options compared to other years. Because earlier after 16 overs, I used to bowl the 17th over if required else we had only two bowlers to bowl the last 4 overs,” he added.

”But now we have 3-4 options to bowl the last 4 overs. So this thing that we were missing earlier, we have covered now,” Chahal further said.

RCB have been pegged as one of the teams that can pull off a surprising win as IPL travels to UAE this year. Cricketing pundits believe that slow surfaces in the UAE will help RCB bowlers, and the addition of Aaron Finch in the batting department would fit the missing puzzle. Whether it turns out to be true, we will find out when the IPL kicks off from September 19th.