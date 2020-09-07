e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: ‘It must be legit observation’: Virat Kohli responds after Harry Kane lauds his football skills

IPL 2020: ‘It must be legit observation’: Virat Kohli responds after Harry Kane lauds his football skills

A few days after Kane’s remarks, Kohli has responded to England forward and remarked that coming from a player of his calibre, he believes it to be a legit observation.

cricket Updated: Sep 07, 2020 11:27 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Virat Kohli indulges in a session of football
Virat Kohli indulges in a session of football(Image Courtesy: Virat Kohli/Instagram)
         

India captain Virat Kohli has eyes following him everywhere. This is the level of his popularity. Everything Kohli does becomes a talking point, even when he is just at the training ground playing football. This is precisely what happened when the Royal Challengers Bangalore captain shared an image on his Instagram in which he was seen playing football during a training session.

Also Read | IPL 2020 FULL SCHEDULE: DATE, TIME & VENUE OF ALL MATCHES

England star striker Harry Kane applauded Kohli for his skills in the comments. “Nice technique right there,” Kane wrote.

A few days after Kane's remarks, Kohli has responded to England forward and remarked that coming from a player of his calibre, he believes it to be a legit observation.

Virat Kohli responded to Harry Kane’s comment.
Virat Kohli responded to Harry Kane’s comment. ( Virat Kohli/Instagram )

“@harrykane haha thanks mate. Coming from a technically gifted player like yourself, I know it’s legit observation,” Kohli replied.

Also Read | ‘He can score a double hundred if promoted at No. 3’: KKR mentor backs big-hitting batsman

Meanwhile, former India and current RCB mental and strength and conditioning coach Shankar Basu in a recent interview said that Kohli has returned to cricket even better than before.

“He (Kohli) has come back in much better shape. He is at his best weight at the moment and his movement patterns are pretty much in sync with his best self in the past,” Basu, told news agency PTI from Dubai.

“He has taken this break as an opportunity to work on all the pointers which needed attention from a physical point. I guess his motto to life is ‘Bear the cross and wear the crown’.”

