IPL 2020: ‘It was a heartbreaking loss’ - Kuldeep Yadav recalls when Rashid Khan’s heroics with bat cost KKR a spot in final

cricket

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 08:52 IST

Left arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been an asset for Kolkata Knight Riders over the years. In fact it was his performances for KKR in the IPL which brought him into the limelight and eventually led to him making his international debut.

Yadav has since become an integral part of India’s limited overs set-up and was part of the team that reached the semi-final of the 2019 ICC World Cup. He has had some great season’s for KKR over the years, except last year, where he failed to reach the heights which he had in his previous campaigns.

IPL 2020 Full Coverage

The spinner though is ready to make a comeback this year and could be a handful on the helpful pitches in UAE, where the tournament will begin from September 19. Yadav in a chat with the KKR website in the latest episode of Knights Unplugged, said that he feels the team can win a third title this year.

“I had a strong feeling last year that we would win. Even in 2018, we were playing great cricket and I was sure we would win the title,” Kuldeep said.

The 25-year-old went on to recall the Qualifier 2 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2018 season in which Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan struck 34 runs in 10 balls to help his side put on a challenging total of 175 to chase.

“I remember the match we lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad (in qualifier 2). I was out of the ground because my spell was over. They were on 125 and I thought they would not go beyond 145.

“But Rashid Khan came into the middle and changed the game. We were just one step away from entering the final. It was a heart-breaking moment when we lost the match,” Kuldeep said.

Also read: MS Dhoni has assured me that there is nothing to worry, says CSK owner N Srinivasan

In response to SRH, KKR could only muster 160/9 in 20 overs, and thus were deprived of a chance to make it into the final. SRH faced off against Chennai Super Kings in the final that year, but were unable to defeat MS Dhoni’s team.

“If we can strike a good combination, we can certainly win it this year. After all, it’s cricket, we will win sooner or later,” Yadav said.

KKR won the IPL title in 2012 and 2014. They failed to make the knock-outs last season.