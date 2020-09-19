IPL 2020: KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan has a message for Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni ahead of CSK vs MI match

cricket

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 17:09 IST

The 13th edition of Indian Premier League is set to kick off from Saturday with the long-time rivals Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings going head-to-head in Abu Dhabi. The last time the two teams met, it was the Rohit Sharma-led MI that triumphed over MS Dhoni-led CSK by 1 run. But that 1 run made all the difference in the world as Mumbai Indians won the IPL trophy for the fourth-time, becoming the only franchise to do so.

CSK, who lost all four games to Mumbai last year, will be eager to kick things off on a positive note with a win. All eyes will be on CSK captain MS Dhoni, who will be returning to cricket after nearly 14 months.

IPL 2020 Full Coverage

Ahead of what promises to be a cracker of a contest, Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan sent his best wishes to both the teams.

In a tweet, the Bollywood superstar wrote: “All the best to @ChennaiIPL & @mipaltan for today’s match. Wishing all the players to be healthy and have a good game. Do well @ImRo45 & @msdhoni. Can’t wait to watch you boys! Big hug from 6 feet away.

All the best to @ChennaiIPL & @mipaltan for today’s match. Wishing all the players to be healthy and have a good game. Do well @ImRo45 & @msdhoni Can’t wait to watch you boys! Big hug from 6 feet away. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 19, 2020

Meanwhile, when Sachin Tendulkar was asked to react on the MI vs CSK rivalry, he said for any tournament to be successful you need rivals.

“For any tournament to succeed you need rivalries. Mumbai Indians, as well as Chennai Super Kings, have a very very strong fan base. Both are extremely competitive.

Also read: Pant has really turned the corner’ - Ricky Ponting expecting another good season from DC wicketkeeper

“There have been occasions where you know Mumbai Indians were pushed badly in a corner and we’ve been able to pull through and win that game and the same thing has happened also with Chennai Super Kings. It makes that competition unpredictable and when there is an element of unpredictability people get glued to the television sets that is the beauty of any sport. But when it’s played at the highest level and so fiercely competitive people like to see that and this year also it’s not going to be any different,” Sachin added.