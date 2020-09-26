IPL 2020, KKR Predicted XI vs SRH: Two key changes likely for Dinesh Karthik’s team

cricket

Kolkata Knight Riders got off to a poor start in Indian Premier League 2020 losing their opening game of the season against Mumbai Indians by 49 runs. Nothing clicked for KKR in the match - their star bowlers proved to be expensive, and the heavy-hitters failed to get the connection. Going into their second game of the season against SRH, KKR definitely need to make a few changes in tactics, which also might force skipper Dinesh Karthik to make a few changes.

Here is KKR Predicted XI:

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine struggled with the bat as his slogs continued to miss the ball. But he was effective with the ball, giving just 22 runs and getting a wicket in his four overs.

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill was the talk of the town before the start of IPL 2020, and it seemed that the pressure got the best of him against MI. He will want to do better.

Nitish Rana

Nitish Rana got off to a good start, but gave it away. He needs to bat longer if KKR want to get runs on the board.

Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan’s return to KKR was not as successful in the first game as everyone thought it would be. Fans would hope that he settles into the team sooner rather later.

Andre Russell

Andre Russell looked rusty with the bat, and he could not get a clear hit off the ball. He needs to loosen himself up and play his own style of cricket,

Dinesh Karthik

Skipper Dinesh Karthik, too, got off to a great start, but could not stick it out in the middle. He needs to be the anchor in the batting order, and play the role he is required to play.

Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh, who had a good domestic season with Uttar Pradesh, is likely to replace Nikhil Naik in the team. With Karthik in the team, Naik will not get the wicketkeeping duties. Having Rinku Singh in the playing XI makes more sense for KKR.

Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins gave away 49 runs in his 3 overs against Mumbai Indians. The Rs 15.5 crore buy for KKR was defended by skipper Dinesh Karthik, but he needs to do more.

Kuldeep Yadav

The left-arm chinaman Kuldeep Yadav struggled in his first two overs against Mumbai, but found a way back in the last two overs. Still needs to do more.

Shivam Mavi

Shivam Mavi was the star performer for KKR in the first game but still needs to learn from mistakes. KKR pacers kept bowling bouncers to MI batsmen which proved too costly.

Prasidh Krishna

Prasidh Krishna has played more games for KKR than Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Sandeep Warrier and should be given a chance.