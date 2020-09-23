IPL 2020, KKR vs MI: Rohit Sharma becomes 4th batsman to hit 200 sixes in IPL

cricket

Rohit Sharma came into the match against Kolkata Knight Riders knowing his team needed a big score from him to get their campaign back on track and he didn’t disappoint. After being put into bat by KKR, Rohit announced his intentions early by hitting the last ball of the opening over for a six. Mumbai Indians lost the wicket of Quinton de Kock early in the match but Rohit did not let that early set back push the Mumbai outfit back as he took charge of proceedings.

Suryakumar Yadav came out all guns blazing as he put the KKR attack to the sword. Rohit too upped the ante and kept the big hits going. He attacked KKR’s newly acquired possession, Pat Cummins, and hit him for two massive sixes in the fifth over to drive the Aussie out of the attack.

Andre Russell was the next to face the brunt of Rohit’s broad willow as the West Indian was sent packing for a four and a six. While Suryakumar Yadav was run out for 47, Rohit went on and completed his half century in the 11th over in 39 deliveries.

He next targetted his Team India colleague Kuldeep Yadav, hitting the chinaman bowler for two massive sixes in the 14th over to enter the record books as it made him the fourth batsman to complete 200 sixes in IPL history.

The Mumbai Indians captain kept the runs flowing but the hot and humid conditions got the better of him as Rohit looked to have run out of steam. With the team eyeing a total in excess of 200, Rohit went for a big shot in the 18th over bowled by Shivam Mavi and ended up getting holed out in the deep for 80 runs.

This was Rohit Sharma’s 37th half century in IPL. Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers and MS Dhoni are ahead of Rohit in the six-hitting list in IPL.