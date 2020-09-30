e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - KKR Vs RR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

IPL 2020 - KKR Vs RR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the toss and decided to bowl first in the 12th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Dubai. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

cricket Updated: Sep 30, 2020 20:23 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

At the end of 10 overs of the 12th match of IPL 2020, KKR's total is 82/2. In the last 5 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders managed to score 46 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

The 6th over of the innings was bowled by Tom Curran who kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs.

10 runs came off the 7th over of the innings bowled by Shreyas Gopal which was an expensive one. KKR batsmen hit a four.

Riyan Parag bowled an expensive 8th over of the innings where the KKR batsmen hit a six scoring 14 runs from the over.

The 9th over of the innings was bowled by Shreyas Gopal and it was an expensive one. KKR's batsmen hit 2 fours to ensure 10 runs came off the over.

The 10th over was bowled by Rahul Tewatia which was an decent one as 6 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 8.2. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 164 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Re-opening guidelines out; multiplexes, pools to partially open from Oct 15
Re-opening guidelines out; multiplexes, pools to partially open from Oct 15
Amit Shah to chart strategy, stem rumblings in Bengal unit at Delhi meet
Amit Shah to chart strategy, stem rumblings in Bengal unit at Delhi meet
Imran Khan faces pushback over Gilgit-Baltistan move. China ties his hands
Imran Khan faces pushback over Gilgit-Baltistan move. China ties his hands
Home Ministry lets states reopen schools from 15 October. Conditions apply
Home Ministry lets states reopen schools from 15 October. Conditions apply
RR vs KKR Live: Cummins up against Samson, Buttler
RR vs KKR Live: Cummins up against Samson, Buttler
From Sooryavanshi to Tenet, 8 films that will get a big screen release
From Sooryavanshi to Tenet, 8 films that will get a big screen release
Suspension on commercial international passenger flights extended till Oct 31
Suspension on commercial international passenger flights extended till Oct 31
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition Verdict Live UpdatesNeena GuptaCovid 19 India TallyHathras gang rape caseCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 guidelinesRR vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In