IPL 2020 - KKR Vs RR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

cricket

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 20:58 IST

At the end of 15 overs of the 12th match of IPL 2020, KKR's total is 120/5. In the last 5 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders managed to score 38 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

The 11th over of the innings was bowled by Shreyas Gopal. KKR's batsmen hit a four to ensure 7 runs came off the over.

1 run and a wicket came off the 12th over of the innings bowled by Jofra Archer where he kept things tight.

Shreyas Gopal bowled an expensive 13th over of the innings where the KKR batsmen hit 2 sixes scoring 16 runs from the over.

2 runs and a wicket came off the 14th over of the innings bowled by Jofra Archer where he kept things tight.

Ankit Rajpoot bowled an expensive 15th over of the innings where 12 runs came from the over along with a wicket.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 8.0. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 160 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL