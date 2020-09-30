e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - KKR Vs RR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - KKR Vs RR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between RR and KKR of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Rajasthan Royals (RR), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Sep 30, 2020 20:58 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

At the end of 15 overs of the 12th match of IPL 2020, KKR's total is 120/5. In the last 5 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders managed to score 38 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

The 11th over of the innings was bowled by Shreyas Gopal. KKR's batsmen hit a four to ensure 7 runs came off the over.

1 run and a wicket came off the 12th over of the innings bowled by Jofra Archer where he kept things tight.

Shreyas Gopal bowled an expensive 13th over of the innings where the KKR batsmen hit 2 sixes scoring 16 runs from the over.

2 runs and a wicket came off the 14th over of the innings bowled by Jofra Archer where he kept things tight.

Ankit Rajpoot bowled an expensive 15th over of the innings where 12 runs came from the over along with a wicket.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 8.0. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 160 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Re-opening guidelines out; multiplexes, pools to partially open from Oct 15
Re-opening guidelines out; multiplexes, pools to partially open from Oct 15
Amit Shah to chart strategy, stem rumblings in Bengal unit at Delhi meet
Amit Shah to chart strategy, stem rumblings in Bengal unit at Delhi meet
Imran Khan faces pushback over Gilgit-Baltistan move. China ties his hands
Imran Khan faces pushback over Gilgit-Baltistan move. China ties his hands
Home Ministry lets states reopen schools from 15 October. Conditions apply
Home Ministry lets states reopen schools from 15 October. Conditions apply
RR vs KKR Live: Cummins up against Samson, Buttler
RR vs KKR Live: Cummins up against Samson, Buttler
From Sooryavanshi to Tenet, 8 films that will get a big screen release
From Sooryavanshi to Tenet, 8 films that will get a big screen release
Suspension on commercial international passenger flights extended till Oct 31
Suspension on commercial international passenger flights extended till Oct 31
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition Verdict Live UpdatesNeena GuptaCovid 19 India TallyHathras gang rape caseCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 guidelinesRR vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In