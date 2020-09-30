e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - KKR Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

IPL 2020 - KKR Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the toss and decided to bowl first in the 12th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Dubai. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

cricket Updated: Sep 30, 2020 22:38 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

Chasing a target of 175 runs in today's IPL match, Rajasthan Royals's score at the end of 10 overs was 61 runs for the loss of 5 wickets.

The 6th over of the innings was bowled by Pat Cummins who kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs.

2 runs and a wicket came off the 7th over of the innings bowled by Shivam Mavi where he kept things tight.

The 8th over was bowled by Kamlesh Nagarkoti which was a decent one as 2 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The 9th over of the innings was bowled by Shivam Mavi who kept things tight, conceding just 7 runs.

Kamlesh Nagarkoti bowled the 10th over of the innings where the Rajasthan Royals batsmen hit a six scoring 11 runs from the over.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 6.1. At the same stage, KKR were 82/2. Rajasthan Royals need 114 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 11.4.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
No local lockdown outside containment zones: Centre tells state, UT govts
No local lockdown outside containment zones: Centre tells state, UT govts
RR vs KKR Live: KKR beat RR by 37 runs
RR vs KKR Live: KKR beat RR by 37 runs
Nirbhaya of Hathras killed by insensitive government: Sonia Gandhi
Nirbhaya of Hathras killed by insensitive government: Sonia Gandhi
In breather for Delhi hospitals, licenses need not be renewed till March 2021
In breather for Delhi hospitals, licenses need not be renewed till March 2021
Re-opening guidelines out; multiplexes, pools to partially open from Oct 15
Re-opening guidelines out; multiplexes, pools to partially open from Oct 15
Amit Shah to chart strategy, stem rumblings in Bengal unit at Delhi meet
Amit Shah to chart strategy, stem rumblings in Bengal unit at Delhi meet
Imran Khan faces pushback over Gilgit-Baltistan move. China ties his hands
Imran Khan faces pushback over Gilgit-Baltistan move. China ties his hands
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition Verdict Live UpdatesNeena GuptaCovid 19 India TallyHathras gang rape caseCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 guidelinesRR vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In