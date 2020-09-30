IPL 2020 - KKR Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs
Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the toss and decided to bowl first in the 12th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Dubai. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.cricket Updated: Sep 30, 2020 22:38 IST
Chasing a target of 175 runs in today's IPL match, Rajasthan Royals's score at the end of 10 overs was 61 runs for the loss of 5 wickets.
The 6th over of the innings was bowled by Pat Cummins who kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs.
2 runs and a wicket came off the 7th over of the innings bowled by Shivam Mavi where he kept things tight.
The 8th over was bowled by Kamlesh Nagarkoti which was a decent one as 2 runs came off it along with a wicket.
The 9th over of the innings was bowled by Shivam Mavi who kept things tight, conceding just 7 runs.
Kamlesh Nagarkoti bowled the 10th over of the innings where the Rajasthan Royals batsmen hit a six scoring 11 runs from the over.
The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 6.1. At the same stage, KKR were 82/2. Rajasthan Royals need 114 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 11.4.
