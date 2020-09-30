IPL 2020 - KKR Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

cricket

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 22:38 IST

Chasing a target of 175 runs in today's IPL match, Rajasthan Royals's score at the end of 10 overs was 61 runs for the loss of 5 wickets.

The 6th over of the innings was bowled by Pat Cummins who kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs.

2 runs and a wicket came off the 7th over of the innings bowled by Shivam Mavi where he kept things tight.

The 8th over was bowled by Kamlesh Nagarkoti which was a decent one as 2 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The 9th over of the innings was bowled by Shivam Mavi who kept things tight, conceding just 7 runs.

Kamlesh Nagarkoti bowled the 10th over of the innings where the Rajasthan Royals batsmen hit a six scoring 11 runs from the over.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 6.1. At the same stage, KKR were 82/2. Rajasthan Royals need 114 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 11.4.

