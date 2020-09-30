e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - KKR Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

IPL 2020 - KKR Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 12th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Dubai. Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the toss and decided to bowl first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

cricket Updated: Sep 30, 2020 22:06 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

Chasing a target of 175 runs in today's IPL match, Rajasthan Royals's score at the end of 5 overs was 36 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

12 runs came off the 1st over of the innings bowled by Sunil Narine which was an expensive one. Rajasthan Royals batsmen hit a six.

Pat Cummins bowled the 2nd over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs from the over along with a wicket.

The 3rd over of the innings was bowled by Shivam Mavi who kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs.

The 4th over of the innings was bowled by Pat Cummins. Rajasthan Royals's batsmen hit a six to ensure 9 runs came off the over.

Shivam Mavi bowled the 5th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over along with a wicket.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 7.2. At the same stage, KKR were 36/1. Rajasthan Royals need 139 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 9.3.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
No local lockdown outside containment zones: Centre tells state, UT govts
No local lockdown outside containment zones: Centre tells state, UT govts
RR vs KKR Live: KKR beat RR by 37 runs
RR vs KKR Live: KKR beat RR by 37 runs
Nirbhaya of Hathras killed by insensitive government: Sonia Gandhi
Nirbhaya of Hathras killed by insensitive government: Sonia Gandhi
In breather for Delhi hospitals, licenses need not be renewed till March 2021
In breather for Delhi hospitals, licenses need not be renewed till March 2021
Re-opening guidelines out; multiplexes, pools to partially open from Oct 15
Re-opening guidelines out; multiplexes, pools to partially open from Oct 15
Amit Shah to chart strategy, stem rumblings in Bengal unit at Delhi meet
Amit Shah to chart strategy, stem rumblings in Bengal unit at Delhi meet
Imran Khan faces pushback over Gilgit-Baltistan move. China ties his hands
Imran Khan faces pushback over Gilgit-Baltistan move. China ties his hands
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition Verdict Live UpdatesNeena GuptaCovid 19 India TallyHathras gang rape caseCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 guidelinesRR vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In